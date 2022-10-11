UAE Warriors 34 to open big fight weekend ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Warriors will kick-start a big weekend for mixed martial arts fans in Abu Dhabi this month.

Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on October 22 with UAE Warriors 34 acting as a curtain-raiser two days before at Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi.

Armenia’s Martun Mezhlumyan (13-3) will look to extend his three-fight winning streak in UAE Warriors when he takes on Spaniard Acoidan Duque (18-3) in the main event.

Mezhlumyan submitted former Shooto Brasil champion Carlos Silva at UAE Warriors 28 in March and will need to be at his best when he faces the former Bellator fighter Duque who has a recent win over UFC veteran Carlo Pedersoli.

Two champions from opposite sides of the world will clash in the co-main event as Jungle Fight champ Felipe Pereira (10-1-1) goes up against former Absolute Championship Akhmat champion Azamat Kerefov (15-0).

Brazilian Pereira enters the bout riding a four-fight win streak in MMA while undefeated Kerefov, regarded as one of the best fighters in Russia, will also make his promotional debut.

Also announced for UAE Warriors 34, Professional Fighters League veteran Handesson Ferreira (18-3) meets the explosive Ion "Dracula" Surdu (11-4) and Brazil’s Larissa Carvalho (4-1) clashes with Swede Elin Oberg (3-2) in the sole contest for the females.

Carvalho is on a four-win streak and most recently scored a TKO victory over American Andy Nguyen in last month’s Pallas Athena Women's Fighting Championship 2.

Oberg returns to the promotion after suffering a first-round knockout against Canadian Corinne Laframboise in September 2021.