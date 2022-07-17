Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis after stoppage win over Javier Fortuna

Ryan Garcia has once again called out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis after he continued his comeback with an impressive stoppage win over Javier Fortuna on Sunday morning.

Garcia, who was inactive for 15 months to deal with mental health issues, knocked his Dominican opponent down in the fourth and fifth rounds before stopping him in the sixth in Los Angeles. It was the Mexican-American's second victory in three months following a lop-sided points win over Emmanuel Tagoe in April.

"If [Davis] wants it, let's get it," Garcia told DAZN after extending his unbeaten professional record to 23 fights. "That's going to give me the respect I deserve."

Davis appeared to respond on Twitter, posting after the fight: "See y'all the end of the year."

Garcia earned his first knockdown with a heavy body shot in the fourth, before sending Fortuna to the canvas again the next round. The fight was then called in the sixth when the 23-year-old landed a left hook to the head.

"I was crisp. I was sharp," Garcia said. "I know how good a fighter I am. I just had to put it all together and you saw it come together today."

Garcia and Davis have been continuously trading shots over social media and this win should take the challenger a step closer to fighting for the champion's WBA strap.

The other lightweight titles are held by fellow American Devin Haney, who defeated George Kambosos on points in May.