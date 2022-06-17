Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua heavyweight title rematch set for new August date - reports

The world heavyweight title rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is expected to take place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia.

The much-anticipated second bout between the heavyweight rivals was originally planned for July 23, but was apparently moved back primarily to allow for a full media tour to preview the event.

US outlet ESPN reported the revised date late on Thursday, adding that it would provide Joshua more time to work with new trainer Robert Garcia.

Usyk, 35, triumphed in the first meeting between the two, back in September, when he dominated Joshua to seal a unanimous decision victory and secure the Briton’s WBA, WBO and IBF belts. Joshua, 32, has since exercised a rematch clause. An indoor venue in Jeddah has been mooted to host the bout.

In lieu of the September defeat at Wembley Stadium in London, Joshua has parted company with Robert McCracken, the head trainer he worked with since taking gold at the 2012 Olympics in the English capital.

Joshua, still regarded as one of the most prominent names in the sport, last week announced a deal with streaming service DAZN, ending his eight-year association with Sky Sports.

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster," Joshua said. “Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want - knockouts in the glamour division."

Joshua has fought once previously in Saudi, in December 2019, when he regained his three world titles in his rematch with Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr.

Usyk, meanwhile, is returning to the ring having in March left his home in war-torn Ukraine. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion had joined the country’s defence against Russia.