Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin trilogy bout set for September

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will meet for a third time in September to close out one of boxing's most memorable rivalries.

Four years after their second bout - which saw Alvarez awarded a controversial majority decision - the pair will resume their rivalry on September 17, promoters Matchroom Boxing announced on Tuesday with a venue to be confirmed at a later date. The duo fought to a split draw in their first meeting in 2017, although many observers had Kazakh Golovkin as the clear winner.

The third fight will be a 168-pound super middleweight contest between the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) and Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), who will turn 32 this summer.

“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights, and this fight won’t be an exception,” Alvarez, the undisputed world champion at 168 pounds, holding all four major titles, said in a statement.

“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing, and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said. "These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO. I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”

Alvarez announced earlier this year that he intended to fight Golovkin in the fall after taking on light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. That plan was put into question after Bivol upset Alvarez by unanimous decision on May 7.

Bivol hoped to book a rematch with the biggest star in boxing, but Alvarez ultimately decided to proceed with the most lucrative potential bout and the resumption of a remarkable rivalry.

The location for the third fight wasn’t announced, but its scheduling on Mexican Independence Day weekend makes it likely to be held in Las Vegas. The fighters’ first two meetings were on the same holiday weekend at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, and both were sellouts.

Alvarez tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug clenbuterol in between his first two fights with Golovkin, and his suspension meant the rematch was postponed from May to September 2018.

Both fighters initially expressed interest in a third meeting for 2019, but the sides drifted apart while Golovkin dealt with management squabbles and Alvarez moved on to less daunting challenges. Alvarez spent 2021 collecting all four major titles at super middleweight.

Golovkin has fought only four times in four years since his loss to Alvarez, also breaking up with longtime trainer Abel Sanchez during that stretch. After he reclaimed two of his middleweight belts before the pandemic, Golovkin ended a 16-month ring absence in April by stopping Ryota Murata in Japan.