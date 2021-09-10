Tom Brady pulls the strings as Tampa Bay Bucaneers begin Superbowl defence with win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their Super Bowl defence with a thrilling 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys that saw veteran quarterback Tom Brady pulling the strings as usual.

Brady was superb in the opening game of his 21st season, passing for four touchdowns and 379 yards in another ageless performance for the 44-year-old.

The Cowboys have never beaten Brady, who improved to 6-0 against them, with five of the victories coming during his historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

However, he had plenty of competition in the form of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

In his first game since suffering an ankle injury 11 months ago, the 28-year-old threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns as the two teams traded scoring drives throughout the entire 60 minutes.

The contest came down to the final two minutes, when Dallas kicker Greg Zuerlein — who earlier missed an extra point and a 31-yard attempt — nailed a 48-yeard field goal to put the Cowboys up by one.

But the Cowboys defence, which had forced four turnovers, was unable to stop Brady when it mattered most.

The veteran quarterback led the Buccaneers on a 62-yard drive before Ryan Succop sealed the victory with a 36-yard field goal.

We won,” the Brady said, “but we know it was far from perfect. There's obviously a lot to clean up.”

“As I told our guys, I learnt a long time ago we don’t learn anything more from losing than you do from almost losing, We’ve got a lot to learn,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians added.

“Obviously not pleased with the start of the game, Loved the finish. Our guys are winners, They’re going to finish.”

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

Fringe@Four Line-up October 1 - Phil Nichol (stand-up comedy) October 29 - Mandy Knight (stand-up comedy) November 5 - Sinatra Raw (Fringe theatre) November 8 - Imah Dumagay & Sundeep Fernandes (stand-up comedy) November 13 - Gordon Southern (stand-up comedy) November 22 - In Loyal Company (Fringe theatre) November 29 - Peter Searles (comedy / theatre) December 5 - Sinatra’s Christmas Under The Stars (music / dinner show)

