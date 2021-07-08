Nils Politt wins Tour de France stage 12 as Tadej Pogacar retains yellow jersey

Germany's Nils Politt celebrates after winning Stage 12 of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 8. (Daniel Cole/AP)

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead after stage 12 of the Tour de France but the day belonged to German Nils Politt who claimed the biggest win of his career.

Politt prevailed after early winds helped a breakaway build-up a convincing lead over the main pack in the Rhone Valley while Slovenian Pogacar leads second-placed Rigoberto Uran by five minutes and 18 seconds in the general classification.

Read more Pogacar made to fight as he extends Tour de France lead

Politt attacked from within this reduced group, making his decisive attack 11.8km from the line for a dominant solo victory.

“Directly after the start was the wind and it turned into a Tour de France win, it's unbelievable,” said Politt, who rides for the Bora-Hansgrohe team.

“I attacked and opened up a gap from the other guys in the escape. This is my passion, and this is the biggest thing.

“It's a dream to win a stage of the Tour de France. Today we heard Peter had to leave the race with knee problems so that changed our tactics. At the start with the crosswinds it was a big group that got away.

“I felt good in the last few days, I was trying to do my best today but to come away with a victory is unbelievable.”

Spain's Imanol Erviti was second, with Australian Harry Sweeny third, both 31 seconds behind.

Overall leader Pogacar crossed the line safely in the bunch, almost 16 minutes behind but the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged.

Politt's victory gives his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to cheer about after triple world champion Peter Sagan pulled out with a knee injury before the start of the day's racing.

🤩 A tremendous effort to claim your first Tour de France win, bravo Nils Politt!



🤩 Un effort total pour aller décrocher sa première victoire d'étape sur le Tour ! Bravo Nils Politt ! #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/nxncStjtSk — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 8, 2021

Slovakian Sagan said he would take some rest hoping to be ready for the Tokyo Olympics road race on July 24.

Crosswinds created splits in the peloton in a fast and furious start before a 13-man breakaway took shape while the pace was controlled by Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates.

In the front group, Politt attacked first with 40km remaining and there were four left to contest the stage win — Politt, Swiss Stefan Kung, Erviti and Sweeny.

Kung was dropped in a short climb before Politt went solo to take his second professional victory, two years after he had finished second in the Paris-Roubaix classic.

Meanwhile, Mark Cavendish was made to wait for his chance to match Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins as the breakaway had their day.

Cavendish, a stage winner in Nimes before, might have known it was not to be his day in the morning when race organisers failed to deliver the green skinsuit he favours, forcing him to ride in a less aerodynamic jersey.

In terms of when his next chance might come, Friday's stage to Carcassonne is another flat one on paper, though the citadel has never in Tour history witnessed a bunch finish and with more crosswinds predicted it could be another one for the breakaway.

That would leave Cavendish needing to survive the Pyrenees before the next sprint opportunity comes on stage 19 to Libourne.

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

Opening Premier League fixtures, August 14 Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester City v Wolves

Manchester United v Leeds United

Newcastle United v West Ham United

Norwich City v Liverpool

Tottenham v Manchester City

Watford v Aston Villa

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press

'Of Love & War'

Lynsey Addario, Penguin Press