UAE's Maryam Al Zeyoudi finishes fourth in Paralympics shot put final

The UAE's Maryam Al Zeyoudi just missed out on a medal after finishing in fourth place in the women's F40 shot put final at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Saturday.

Lara Baars of the Netherlands won the gold medal with a Paralympic record of 9.10m. Poland's Renata Sliwinska took silver with a season's best 9.00m, while Tunisia's Raja Jebali won bronze after equalling her season's best with a throw of 8.66m. Oman's Sara Al Anburi finished in 11th place with a season's best of 4.48m.

Al Zeyoudi was one of the UAE's flag-bearers, alongside cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi, in the opening ceremony on August 28. The 26-year-old, who won the gold medal in the event at the Kobe 2024 Para Athletics Championships in May, set a regional record of 8.62 metres in Saturday's Paris final.

In the women's +70kg J1 judo round of 16 on Saturday, the UAE's Maryam Al Dhanhani was eliminated by Ismiyeva Khatira of Azerbaijan 10-1.

Khatira won by Ippon after 18 seconds at the Champ de Mars Arena. Al Dhanhani had scored a Waza-ari after eight seconds.

