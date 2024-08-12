Women's marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan, centre, of the Netherlands, stands with silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri, right, of Kenya. AP
Women's marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan, centre, of the Netherlands, stands with silver medalist Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, and bronze medalist Hellen Obiri, right, of Kenya. AP

Sport

Olympics

Sifan Hassan: Marathon woman gives Paris Olympics 2024 thrilling finale

Dutchwoman overhauled Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa in a thrilling sprint finish to take gold by three seconds in an Olympic record of 2:22.55

The National
The National

12 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

