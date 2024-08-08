Sport

Olympics

'I see this as redemption' - Zouhair Talbi making up for lost time at Paris 2024

Moroccan runner dreaming of the marathon podium three years after being denied the chance to compete in Tokyo

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

08 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal