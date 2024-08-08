Sara Ahmed of Egypt on her way to winning gold in the 76kg category at the World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last year. DBM-Deepbluemedia
Egyptian weightlifters Ahmed and Said join female pioneers at Paris Olympics
Competing near garden commemorating French pilot Elisabeth Boselli, they hope to inspire more girls to take up their sport