Tokyo 2020: the Mena athletes in action on Day 13

Today at the Olympic Games, August 5, 2021

Athletics

Tokyo Olympic Stadium

Six gold medals up for grabs on the sixth day of athletics in Tokyo today in the women’s pole vault and men’s triple jump, shot put, 110 metre hurdles, 400 metres and the 20km race walk.

Yasser Triki qualified for the men’s long jump final. The 24-year-old Algerian won gold at the Diamond League in Oslo this year. He has the fourth longest jump this season out of all the finalists and could well land himself on the podium.

Egyptian Mostafa Hassan will be throwing in the men’s shot put final. He had a strong heat, throwing his season’s best to qualify.

Abdelatif Sadiki from Morocco will be looking for a top 5 finish in the men’s 1500m semi-final.

Beach Volleyball

Shiokaze Park

Qatari pair Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan are through to the semi-finals of the men’s beach volleyball, the furthest any Qatari team has progressed in the sport. They will be up against Rio 2016 semi finalists Russia.

Handball

Yoyogi National Stadium

Egypt have qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s Olympic handball for the first time. Having convincingly defeated Rio bronze medalists Germany in the quarter-finals, they take on silver medal holders France for a place in the final.

Karate

Nippon Budokan

Karate make its Olympic debut in Tokyo today.

In the morning session, the men’s Kumite -67kg elimination round gets going. Abdel Asmasatfa of Jordan and Iranian Hamoon Derafshipour (representing the Refugee Olympic Team) will be face each each other and four other opponents in the same pool (B), while Ali Elsawy of Egypt will be sparring in pool A.

In the women’s Kumite -55kg class, Sara Bahmanyar of Iran and Egypt’s Radwa Sayed will be sparring in different pools throughout the evening session.

Marathon Swimming

Odaiba Marine Park

Oussama Mellouli of Tunisia will be see if he can repeat his glorious gold medal 10k swim in London 2012. Also from the region will be 22-year-old Matan Roditi, representing Israel, in his first Olympics.

Modern pentathlon

Musashino Forest Plaza

The modern pentathlon for both men and women starts today.

Amira Kandil and Ahmed Elgendy of Egypt will start their modern pentathlon campaigns in the epée fencing round.

Wrestling - various

Mukahari Messe

Mostafa Hosseinkhani of Iran competes in the men’s freestyle 74kg, starting against Kyle Dake of USA, while Egypt’s Amr Reda Hussein takes on Kamil Rybicki from Poland.

