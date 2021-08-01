Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 10 in Tokyo

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali will be competing in the men's 3000m steeplechase. AFP

We are now in the final stretch of the Tokyo Olympics. But that does not mean Mena fans don't have much to look forward to now.

Below are all the athletes from the region who will be fighting for glory at the Games on Monday.

Artistic swimming

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Duets from Egypt and Israel will be competing today in the Free Routine preliminary round .

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

Another busy day at the Olympic Stadium, with finals in the women’s 100m hurdles, discus and 5,000m, and men’s long jump, and steeplechase.

Two Moroccans to look out for in the final of the men’s 3,000m steeplechase. Soufiane El Bakkali is coming into the final with the season's second best time. Countryman Mohamed Tindouft finished third in the Diamond League in Florence this year, and will have to produce something extra special if we are to see two Moroccans on the podium.

Israel’s Selamawit Teferi will be running in the women’s 5,000m final.

800m semi-finalist Rababe Arafi from Morocco will be racing in the third heat for the women’s 1,500m, where she is expected to do well.

Mazin al Yassin of Saudi Arabia will be running in the men’s 400m semi-finals. Also, Qatar’s Ashraf El Seify will be competing in the men’s hammer throw qualifiers in the morning session.

Baseball

Yokohama Stadium

Israel will play South Korea in the second round of baseball.

Samaa Ahmed of Egypt trains during a canoe sprint training session.

Canoe sprint

Sea Forest Waterway

One of the busiest days in canoeing today, with some Mena talent looking to get through the first stages.

Khaoula Sassi from Tunisia and Algeria’s Amira Kheris and Egyptian Samaa Ahmed will be taking to the water in the women’s kayak single 200m heats.

In the women’s kayak double 500m heats, Tunisia will be pushing for a place in the semi-finals.

Iran’s Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad and Mohamed Mrabet from Tunisia will be looking for a place in the quarter-final of the men’s single 1000m kayak, as will Iranian Saied Fazloula, but representing the Refugee Olympic Team.

Sailing - various

Israeli pair Noya Bar Am and Shahar Tibi are placed in eighth going into their final races in the women’s two person dinghy.

Shooting - various

Asaka Shooting Range

Iran’s Mahyer Sedaghat and Oman’s Hamed Al Khatri are the ones to look out for from the region in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 positions tournament.

Wrestling - various

Mukahari Messe

There are several Mena wrestlers in action today in the Makuhari Messe.

In the men’s Greco-Roman 77kg class, Moroccan Zied Ait Ouagram will be up against Tamas Lorincz from Hungary, while Mohammedali Geraei from Iran grapples with Yosvanys Pena Flores from Cuba. Tunisian Lamjed Mafi will be facing off against Akzhol Makhmudov form Kyrgyzstan.

In the 97kg class, Haikel Achouri from Tunisia has his first fight against Tadeusz Michalik from Poland, and Mohammadhadi Saravi from Iran will go toe-to-toe with Algeria’s Adem Boudjemline.

Meanwhile in the women’s freestyle 68kg class, Enas Ahmed from Egypt begins her tournament against Anna Schell from Germany.

