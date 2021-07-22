Iraqi sprinter Dana Hussein temporarily suspended from Tokyo 2020 after failing drug test

Dana Hussein takes part in the Arab Championships in Tunis in June, 2021.

Iraqi athlete Dana Hussein has been temporarily suspended from taking part in the Olympics after testing positive for cortisone during the Arab Championship.

The sprinter responded by claiming she underwent plastic surgery which contained the substance that caused her to fail the test.

Haitham Abdel Hamid, head of the Iraqi contingent in Tokyo, confirmed that the Iraqi Olympic Committee had received a letter from the IOC informing them of the suspension imposed on Hussein in accordance with World-Anti Doping Agency rules.

READ MORE Meet the UAE Olympic squad at the Tokyo Games

Hussein, 35, released a video on teammate Taha Hussein's Instagram account defending herself and adding it is a temporary suspension and that the official decision has not been released.

Maytham Al-Hasani, media co-ordinator of the Iraqi Athletics Federation, said: "There was no doping substance in the athlete’s sample, but rather a treatment programm eafter a cosmetic operation that Dana Hussein performed on the nose, and it is sad that she was denied participation in a tournament like this."

Hussein has been representing Iraq in the 100m and 200m, recording personal records this year.

She lowered her best time in the 100m from 11.84secs in 2019 to 11.24secs at the Arab Championship in Tunis, where she won the title.

Hussein qualified for Tokyo 2020 after running 22.51secs in the 200m – her second gold medal of the Arab Championship held in June.

Tokyo would be her third Olympics after competing in Beijing in 2008 and London 2012.

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

RESULTS Light Flyweight (48kg): Alua Balkibekova (KAZ) beat Gulasal Sultonalieva (UZB) by points 4-1. Flyweight (51kg): Nazym Kyzaibay (KAZ) beat Mary Kom (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (54kg): Dina Zholaman (KAZ) beat Sitora Shogdarova (UZB) 3-2. Featherweight (57kg): Sitora Turdibekova (UZB) beat Vladislava Kukhta (KAZ) 5-0. Lightweight (60kg): Rimma Volossenko (KAZ) beat Huswatun Hasanah (INA) KO round-1. Light Welterweight (64kg): Milana Safronova (KAZ) beat Lalbuatsaihi (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Valentina Khalzova (KAZ) beat Navbakhor Khamidova (UZB) 5-0 Middleweight (75kg): Pooja Rani (IND) beat Mavluda Movlonova (UZB) 5-0. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Farida Sholtay (KAZ) beat Ruzmetova Sokhiba (UZB) 5-0. Heavyweight (81+kg): Lazzat Kungeibayeva (KAZ) beat Anupama (IND) 3-2.

The biog Most memorable achievement: Leading my first city-wide charity campaign in Toronto holds a special place in my heart. It was for Amnesty International's Stop Violence Against Women program and showed me the power of how communities can come together in the smallest ways to have such wide impact. Favourite film: Childhood favourite would be Disney's Jungle Book and classic favourite Gone With The Wind. Favourite book: To Kill A Mockingbird for a timeless story on justice and courage and Harry Potters for my love of all things magical. Favourite quote: "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." — Winston Churchill Favourite food: Dim sum Favourite place to travel to: Anywhere with natural beauty, wildlife and awe-inspiring sunsets.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I'm constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

MATCH INFO Group B Bayern Munich v Tottenham, midnight (Thursday)

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Saudi National Day Why the UAE has many reasons to celebrate its closest friend and ally

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m

Winner: Omania, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m

Winner: Brehaan, Richard Mullen, Ana Mendez

6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 1,600m

Winner: Craving, Connor Beasley, Simon Crisford

6.30pm: The President’s Cup Prep (PA) Dh100,000 2,200m

Winner: Rmmas, Tadhg O’Shea, Jean de Roualle

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup (PA) Dh70,000 1,200m

Winner: Dahess D’Arabie, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi

7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m

Winner: Fertile De Croate, Sam Hitchcott, Ibrahim Aseel

FA CUP FINAL Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series All matches at the Harare Sports Club 1st ODI, Wednesday, April 10

2nd ODI, Friday, April 12

3rd ODI, Sunday, April 14

4th ODI, Sunday, April 16 Squads: UAE: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Zimbabwe: Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you've ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

