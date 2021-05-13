Trae Young inspires Hawks to play-off berth with dramatic win against Wizards

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, left, celebrates with John Collins after Collins hit a three pointer in the final minute against the Washington Wizards. AP

The Atlanta Hawks clinched their first play-off berth since 2017 with a thrilling 120-116 home win over the Washington Wizards.

Trae Young scored 33 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic 20, and John Collins finished with 18, including the three-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead with 24 seconds left.

The Hawks post-season berth comes after a 25-11 win-loss ratio under interim coach Nate McMillan.

Russell Westbrook had 34 points, 15 assists but only five rebounds for Washington, two nights after breaking Oscar Roberson's record with his 182nd career triple-double.

James Harden had 18 points and 11 assists in his comeback after an 18-game absence to help the Brooklyn Nets defeat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116.

Harden also had seven rebounds after missing more than a month with a strained hamstring, while Landry Shamet had 21 points and Nicolas Claxton 18 for the home side.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points for the Spurs, who missed a chance to secure a spot in the play-in tournament.

Luka Doncic scored 33 points to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 125-107 win over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 on his return from injury in a win which means Dallas can clinch at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference play-offs by winning one of their two remaining fixtures.

The undermanned Pelicans, restricted by injuries to only four regular starters, were led by Eric Bledsoe and Jaxson Hayes with 15 points each as they were eliminated from post-season contention.

Elsewhere, the Portland Trail Blazers upset the Utah Jazz 105-98 in Salt Lake City, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the visiting Boston Celtics 102-94 and the Los Angeles Lakers edged past the visiting Houston Rockets 124-122.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

