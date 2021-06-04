NBA playoffs: LeBron James suffers first ever first-round exit as Suns topple Lakers; Nuggets take down Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers. AP

The Phoenix Suns, fuelled by 47 points from Devin Booker, toppled the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday, handing superstar LeBron James his first first-round playoff exit.

James scored 29 points to lead the Lakers, but they were unable to dig themselves out of a 29-point first-half hole and lost the best-of-seven Western Conference series four games to two.

The last defending NBA champion to be knocked out in the first round was the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

"That's the only way we wanted it to be honest," Booker said of drawing the Lakers in the first round. "We knew we weren't going to get to where we wanted to go without going through them, and it happened to be in the first round.

"It was a tough match-up all the way through. Once they got us down 2-1 we had to regroup and get everything right and we came in and we battled."

The Suns next face the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday with a 126-115 victory in Game Six of their series.

James, who won his fourth NBA title when he led the Lakers to victory in the quarantine bubble in Orlando last season, had never before lost in the first round in 14 prior appearances.

But he and the Lakers clearly felt the lack of star Anthony Davis, who was a game-time decision to start after missing the second half of Game Four and all of Game Fiive with a groin strain.

Davis, clearly hindered by the injury, lasted less than six scoreless minutes and the Suns grabbed the game by the throat in the first quarter with Booker scoring 22 points in the opening period.

"He's a warrior," Vogel said of Davis. "It was difficult for him to be able to move. We did everything we could from a treatment standpoint to loosen it up and we were hoping that some in-game adrenaline would help.

Monte Morris comes up big in the @nuggets Game 6 win with 22 PTS, 9 AST! #ThatsGame



DEN will matchup with PHX in the West Semis... Game 1 on Monday at 10pm/et on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RbC2652lt0 — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2021

"But he certainly wasn't moving well at all to start the game and then went down grabbing at it early in the first.

Meanwhile, Booker made eight of nine shots from the floor in the first quarter, including six of six from three point range.

"Credit the Suns," Vogel said. "They came out and made their first seven threes or something. Booker was red-hot to start the game. They put us in the deficit and it was too much to overcome."

The Suns have won three straight games to reach the second round for the first time since 2010, when they fell to the Lakers in the Western Conference finals in their most recent playoff appearance.

"I've been working my whole life for this moment so it wasn't time to shy away from it," Booker said. "Plenty of hours of sacrificing a lot of life to this game. So I wanted to put it on full display tonight."

But he said the Suns would face another demanding test in the Nuggets.

"They're tough, they're playing very hard. It's going to be a battle and we understand that going into it."

Jokic powers Nuggets

Denver eliminated Portland on their home floor, where Serbian centre Nikola Jokic scored 36 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

Nikola Jokic puts up 36 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST as the @nuggets prevail in Game 6 to advance! #ThatsGame



DEN will matchup with PHX in the West Semis... Game 1 on Monday at 10pm/et on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/jsqnZ2EonD — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2021

Denver's Michael Porter Jr scored 22 of his 26 points in the first quarter while Monte Morris added 22 off the bench for the Nuggets and Jokic had 20 points in the third quarter to spark a rally for the victory.

"We made some big stops and scored some clutch baskets at big times," Jokic said. "It was a team effort."

The Trail Blazers seized a 14-point lead early in the third quarter but the Nuggets closed the period on a 14-4 run, then started the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to grab the lead and broke open the game in the final minutes.

"Nobody can take the fight out of us," Jokic said. "We go out there and fight. Thats what we're doing. We're never going to quit."

With the game deadlocked at 108-108, the Nuggets went on an 11-0 run. Portland trimmed the lead to 119-113 but Jokic made a layup and Aaron Gordon added a late 3-pointer to seal the Blazers' fate.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points and passed off 13 assists while C.J. McCollum added 21 points, Norman Powell had 17 and Carmelo Anthony scored 14 off the bench.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Other key dates Finals draw: December 2

Finals (including semi-finals and third-placed game): June 5–9, 2019

Euro 2020 play-off draw: November 22, 2019

Euro 2020 play-offs: March 26–31, 2020

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Gulf rugby Who’s won what so far in 2018/19 Western Clubs Champions League: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens: Dubai Hurricanes

West Asia Premiership: Bahrain What’s left UAE Conference March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Hurricanes II v Al Ain Amblers, Jebel Ali Dragons II v Dubai Tigers March 29, final UAE Premiership March 22, play-offs:

Dubai Exiles v Jebel Ali Dragons, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Hurricanes March 29, final

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Tell Me Who I Am Director: Ed Perkins Stars: Alex and Marcus Lewis Four stars

MATCH DETAILS Chelsea 4 Jorginho (4 pen, 71 pen), Azpilicueta (63), James (74) Ajax 4 Abraham (2 og), Promes (20). Kepa (35 og), van de Beek (55)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

When: April 25, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)

Where: Allianz Arena, Munich

Live: BeIN Sports HD

Second leg: May 1, Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

SERIE A FIXTURES Friday Sassuolo v Benevento (Kick-off 11.45pm) Saturday Crotone v Spezia (6pm), Torino v Udinese (9pm), Lazio v Verona (11.45pm) Sunday Cagliari v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Atalanta v Fiorentina (6pm), Napoli v Sampdoria (6pm), Bologna v Roma (6pm), Genoa v Juventus (9pm), AC Milan v Parma (11.45pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

