NBA playoffs: LeBron James suffers first ever first-round exit as Suns topple Lakers; Nuggets take down Trail Blazers

Phoenix take the series 4-2 after a 113-100 win on Thursday and will take on Denver in the Western Conference semi-finals

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Suns won the series 4-2 and will move on to round 2. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Jevon Carter (4) celebrate after winning 113-100 over the Los Angeles Lakers. AP

Afp
Jun 4, 2021

The Phoenix Suns, fuelled by 47 points from Devin Booker, toppled the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday, handing superstar LeBron James his first first-round playoff exit.

James scored 29 points to lead the Lakers, but they were unable to dig themselves out of a 29-point first-half hole and lost the best-of-seven Western Conference series four games to two.

The last defending NBA champion to be knocked out in the first round was the San Antonio Spurs in 2015.

Read More
NBA playoffs: Sixers, Hawks and Jazz advance to semi-finals as Doncic puts Mavericks on the brink

"That's the only way we wanted it to be honest," Booker said of drawing the Lakers in the first round. "We knew we weren't going to get to where we wanted to go without going through them, and it happened to be in the first round.

"It was a tough match-up all the way through. Once they got us down 2-1 we had to regroup and get everything right and we came in and we battled."

The Suns next face the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday with a 126-115 victory in Game Six of their series.

James, who won his fourth NBA title when he led the Lakers to victory in the quarantine bubble in Orlando last season, had never before lost in the first round in 14 prior appearances.

But he and the Lakers clearly felt the lack of star Anthony Davis, who was a game-time decision to start after missing the second half of Game Four and all of Game Fiive with a groin strain.

Davis, clearly hindered by the injury, lasted less than six scoreless minutes and the Suns grabbed the game by the throat in the first quarter with Booker scoring 22 points in the opening period.

"He's a warrior," Vogel said of Davis. "It was difficult for him to be able to move. We did everything we could from a treatment standpoint to loosen it up and we were hoping that some in-game adrenaline would help.

"But he certainly wasn't moving well at all to start the game and then went down grabbing at it early in the first.

Meanwhile, Booker made eight of nine shots from the floor in the first quarter, including six of six from three point range.

"Credit the Suns," Vogel said. "They came out and made their first seven threes or something. Booker was red-hot to start the game. They put us in the deficit and it was too much to overcome."

The Suns have won three straight games to reach the second round for the first time since 2010, when they fell to the Lakers in the Western Conference finals in their most recent playoff appearance.

"I've been working my whole life for this moment so it wasn't time to shy away from it," Booker said. "Plenty of hours of sacrificing a lot of life to this game. So I wanted to put it on full display tonight."

But he said the Suns would face another demanding test in the Nuggets.

"They're tough, they're playing very hard. It's going to be a battle and we understand that going into it."

Jokic powers Nuggets

Denver eliminated Portland on their home floor, where Serbian centre Nikola Jokic scored 36 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

Denver's Michael Porter Jr scored 22 of his 26 points in the first quarter while Monte Morris added 22 off the bench for the Nuggets and Jokic had 20 points in the third quarter to spark a rally for the victory.

"We made some big stops and scored some clutch baskets at big times," Jokic said. "It was a team effort."

The Trail Blazers seized a 14-point lead early in the third quarter but the Nuggets closed the period on a 14-4 run, then started the fourth on an 8-2 spurt to grab the lead and broke open the game in the final minutes.

"Nobody can take the fight out of us," Jokic said. "We go out there and fight. Thats what we're doing. We're never going to quit."

With the game deadlocked at 108-108, the Nuggets went on an 11-0 run. Portland trimmed the lead to 119-113 but Jokic made a layup and Aaron Gordon added a late 3-pointer to seal the Blazers' fate.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points and passed off 13 assists while C.J. McCollum added 21 points, Norman Powell had 17 and Carmelo Anthony scored 14 off the bench.

Updated: June 4th 2021, 6:40 AM

