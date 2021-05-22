Ja Morant embraces the 'pressure' to lead Memphis Grizzlies past Golden State Warriors and into NBA playoffs

Ja Morant said he thrives under pressure and that was certainly evident on Friday night as the point guard hit the game-winning shot as part of a 35-point performance to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime and into the NBA playoffs.

Memphis looked to be easing into the playoffs having held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter but a late rally by the Warriors, led inevitably by Steph Curry, forced the game into overtime.

The Grizzlies quickly shrugged off the setback to regroup and clinch victory, behind the sustained excellence of Morant, who hit the final points with a 10-foot floater to earn his team eighth spot in the playoffs and a showdown with the Utah Jazz.

"That's the shots I want to take," said Morant, who hit a career-high five three-pointers. "I like it when the pressure is on me. I lift my game. I got all the confidence in the world in my game."

The Grizzlies had to reach the playoffs the hard way, coming through two play-in games - they held off the San Antonio Spurs in the first - and will face the top-seeded Jazz in the first game of the series in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

With the 21-year-old Morant leading the way, the Grizzlies are the youngest NBA team in the postseason in a decade.

"We know we are a young team. We have some vets that lead us," said Morant. "It is my first time making the playoffs, but we got some players who have been in playoffs before. They let us know what to expect."

The Warriors and Curry produced a fine run of form toward the end of the regular season, but it proved too little too late to earn a playoff spot. Facing NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in the first play-in game, they came up just short in a 103-100 defeat, leaving them with the do-or-die game against the Grizzlies.

"We were two fourth quarters from being the seventh or eight seed," said Curry, who hit a game-high 39 points and is in the running for league MVP. "It is frustrating that this is the end and this is how we are going out.

"It is a very tough way to end it, coming down to the wire and us giving everything we had in the tank."

In addition to Curry's had a game-high tally, Andrew Wiggins had 22 points, and Draymond Green finished with a triple double of 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State, who trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half.

"We would have loved to go into playoffs and tried to make run," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "Obviously it is a crushing way to go out, two straight games both gut punches.

"We felt like we had control the other night and lost, and we didn't have control of this one, but could have won."

💦 @StephenCurry30 closes out his unbelievable season with 39 points in the #StateFarmPlayIn. pic.twitter.com/gZkeYXGqzu — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2021

Golden State have undoubtedly missed the point-scoring prowess of Klay Thompson this, and last, season and the All-Star guard said he is desperate to return to action.

The sharpshooting 31-year-old missed the last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament and could not play this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon.

"While our season comes to an end, mine's just getting started. I've never been hungrier," Thompson said on Instagram late on Friday.

"I truly believe my best ball lies ahead of me, we ain't done I promise you that."

Dillon Brooks scored 14 points, Grayson Allen finished with 12 and Tillman tallied 11 for Memphis. Morant said they hope to carry the confidence over from this win into the next series.

"It is going to be a fight. They are the best team in league and we got to lock in on our game plan," said Morant.

UAE squad v Australia Rohan Mustafa (C), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Fahad Nawaz, Amjed Gul, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Muhammad Naveed, Amir Hayat, Ghulam Shabir (WK), Qadeer Ahmed, Tahir Latif, Zahoor Khan

RACE CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200 7.05pm Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m 9.25pm Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m The National selections: 6.30pm Underwriter 7.05pm Rayig 7.40pm Torno Subito 8.15pm Talento Puma 8.50pm Etisalat 9.25pm Gundogdu

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km

Brief scores: Barcelona 3 Pique 38', Messi 51 (pen), Suarez 82' Rayo Vallecano 1 De Tomas Gomez 24'

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

Sunday:

GP3 race: 12:10pm

Formula 2 race: 1:35pm

Formula 1 race: 5:10pm

Performance: Guns N' Roses

The low down Producers: Uniglobe Entertainment & Vision Films Director: Namrata Singh Gujral Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek, Candy Clark Rating: 2/5

PROFILE BOX: Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Rami Salman, Rishav Jalan, Ayush Chordia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Technology, Sales, Voice, Artificial Intelligence Size: (employees/revenue) 10/ 100,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($800,000) Investors: Eight first-round investors including, Beco Capital, 500 Startups, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hala Fadel, Odin Financial Services, Dubai Angel Investors, Womena, Arzan VC

