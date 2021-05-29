Celtics claw back against Nets behind Jayson Tatum's 50 points; Trae Young stars for Hawks over Knicks: NBA playoffs

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket while guarded by James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. AFP

Jayson Tatum busted out of a mini-slump, exploding for 50 points on Friday as the Boston Celtics clawed their way back into their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 125-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets in the third game.

Tatum, who had just 31 points on nine-of-32 shooting in the first two games of the series, shot a blistering 16-of-30 from the floor and drained five three-pointers as the Celtics cut the Nets's series lead to 2-1.

Tatum also scored 50 points in a win over Washington in a play-in game, making it the second time this month he has put the team on his back for a much-needed post-season win.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers fan banned after throwing popcorn at Russell Westbrook

"I just tried to be better," Tatum said. "I had a tough two games so I tried to redeem myself and do anything I can to win."

The Celtics' win over the Nets played out in front of a crowd of 4,700 at the Boston Garden.

"It felt good to finally play a playoff game at TD Garden and it is great being back in front of our fans," Tatum said.

Game 4 is on Sunday in Boston.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points and Tristan Thompson finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

James Harden delivered 41 points and 10 assists while Kevin Durant finished with 39 points and nine rebounds for the Nets, who were trying to take a 3-0 series lead for the first time since their first-round sweep of the New York Knicks in 2004.

Kyrie Irving was playing in front of Boston fans for the first time since leaving the Celtics under a cloud of controversy after the 2018-19 season.

He was showered with boos from Celtic faithful every time he touched the ball.

Jayson Tatum pours in an #NBAPlayoffs career-high 50 PTS to lift the @celtics (1-2) in Game 3!



Game 4: Sunday at 7pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/Kp0snkOubg — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2021

Irving scored just two points in the first half to tie a career low in a playoff game. He finished with 16 points on six-of-17 shooting.

The Celtics led 33-32 at the end of the first and 61-57 at the half, then held on down the stretch as Tatum nailed a clutch pull-up jumper with 40 seconds left to make it 122-115.

"It's just one of those nights," Tatum said. "A tough shooting night the first game and I didn't get to play much the last game because I got poked in the eye."

His jumper came just 18 seconds after Irving had sunk two free throws to cut the Boston lead to five points.

Tatum joined John Havlicek, Isaiah Thomas, Ray Allen, Sam Jones and Bob Cousy as Celtics with 50 points in a playoff game.

"He was just locked in mentally," teammate Smart said. "We're going up against a juggernaut of a team."

Young leads Hawks to Game 3 win

21 PTS, 14 AST for @TheTraeYoung.

2-1 series lead for @ATLHawks.



Game 4: Sunday at 1pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/fNKvhCtGdc — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2021

Trae Young scored 21 points and had 14 assists as the Atlanta Hawks beat the New York Knicks 105-94 to grab a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Hawks shot a sizzling 59 per cent from the three-point line and took command with a 22-5 burst to close out the second quarter.

Game 4 is in Atlanta on Sunday.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 points, John Collins added 14, Clint Capela finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Former Knick Danilo Gallinari sank all four of his three-point attempts to finish with 12 points in the win.

Derrick Rose shot 13 of 21 from the floor and scored 11 of his 30 points in the first quarter for the Knicks. Julius Randle finished with 14 points in the loss.

Clippers back in the series

Kawhi and Luka duel as the @LAClippers (1-2) take Game 3 on the road! #NBAPlayoffs



Leonard: 36 PTS, 13-17 FGM

Doncic: 44 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST



Game 4: Sunday at 9:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/dPOgRZmEUk — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2021

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a first-half deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-108 in Game 3 of their playoff series.

After losing both games in LA, the fourth-seeded Clippers were in desperate need of a win to claw their way back.

Leonard's team-high tally was supported by 29 points from Paul George while Reggie Jackson (16) and Marcus Morris (15) also reached double figures.

Luka Doncic, whose brilliance led the Mavericks to victory in the first two games, was again nearly unstoppable as the Slovenian produced a game-high 44 points, despite appearing to struggle with a shoulder injury for the second half.

However, Doncic found support from his teammates limited. Maxi Kleber (14) and Tim Hardaway Jr (12) were the only other Dallas players to hit double figures, while Kristaps Porzingis was able to produce just nine points.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

In The Heights Directed by: Jon M. Chu Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda Rating: ****

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

ARGENTINA SQUAD Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ramiro Funes Mori, Renzo Saravia, Marcos Acuna, Milton Casco

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Matias Suarez

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

88 Video's most popular rentals Avengers 3: Infinity War: an American superhero film released in 2018 and based on the Marvel Comics story. Sholay: a 1975 Indian action-adventure film. It follows the adventures of two criminals hired by police to catch a vagabond. The film was panned on release but is now considered a classic. Lucifer: is a 2019 Malayalam-language action film. It dives into the gritty world of Kerala’s politics and has become one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.