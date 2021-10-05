IPL 2021: Mumbai keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Rajasthan

Mumbai Indian remained in the IPL 2021 qualification hunt for another day after a comprehensive victory over Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets at the Sharjah stadium on Tuesday.

In a must-win game for both teams to keep their playoff hopes alive, and it was the defending champions who came out on top.

Mumbai now feature in a tense fight for the last spot with Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore already through.

Seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile led the charge with 4-14 from four overs. James Neesham (3-13) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-14) joined the party as Rajasthan, sent into bat first, were restricted to just 90-9.

Mumbai, in reply, knocked off the winning runs with a staggering 70 deliveries to spare, joining Kolkata Knight Riders on 12 points but behind them in fifth on run rate.

After the Mumbai quicks had done the demolition job, opener Ishan Kishan, who reached 1,000 IPL runs, finished the game in style with a 25-ball 50 not out.

“Obviously it's nice to be back opening and getting the runs,” left-hander Kishan said.

“It is a very nice feeling. We fielded first and got a good idea of the wicket. We also knew that the ball wasn't coming on that well. The plan was simple - to play in the 'V'.

“What we have to do now is be prepared for the next match [against bottom team Hyderabad Sunrisers], and play with the same energy as today.”

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma gave his side a flying start by smashing two sixes and a four in a 13-ball 22, while Suryakumar Yadav fell for 13 before Kishan took control of the chase.

“We had to come here and do what we had to do, which was to get the two points,” Rohit said.

“It was a chance to improve our run rate as well. We got off to a flier, and we said there is a chance for us to up the run rate. It was the perfect game for us to do that.”