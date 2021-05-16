Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed's Hattal tastes success at Longchamp

Godolphin runners Parchemin and Philomene failed to make an impression at the French Guineas meeting but Yas Horse Racing Management of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, celebrated a Group 1 prize for Purebred Arabians with Hattal at Longchamp on Sunday.

Parchemin could finish only fifth in the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Poulains (2000 Guineas) while Philomene suffered her first defeat in three starts when finishing seventh in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (1000 Guineas).

Aidan O’Brien’s St Mark’s Basilica, under Ioritz Mendizabal, produced a strong late run to clinch the Classic prize for the colts but the Irish trainer was denied a double when Mother Earth was beaten by Jean-Claude Rouget’s Coeursamba, ridden by Christian Demuro, in the fillies equivalent.

“It's a pleasant surprise,” Rouget said of the Wow Signal filly that had won only a maiden in six previous starts.

“I knew she had quality and she had already shown me the double acceleration that the good horses have.

“After that I really didn't know. She could have been fighting for first or eight, it looked a very open race.”

Group 1 double for Ioritz Mendizabal! Hattal wins the Arab race at @paris_longchamp to add to the pilot’s Classic success on St Mark’s Basilica 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XHGwvUGcDc — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 16, 2021

St Mark’s Basilica presented O’Brien with his sixth French 2000 Guineas after a strong late run to win from Colosseo and Breizh Eagle a length and-a-quarter and short neck.

“I got a bad start, maybe it was the long time since his last race, but after the corner he took a good position,” Mendizabal said.

“He was relaxed so I waited and for me he could go further, maybe the Jockey Club. He's a French-bred horse, the distance is perfect and riding for Aidan makes the job easy.”

Hattal stretched his winning streak to four from five starts when coming home a convincing winner of the €100,000 President of the UAE Cup run over the 2,000-metre distance.

Mendizabal, who landed the 2000 Guineas earlier at the meeting, produced the son of the 2008 Dubai Kahayla Classic winning mare Mizzna with a well-timed run to win from Melabi.

Trained in France by Xavier Thomas Demeaulte, Hattal was landing his third Group 1 prize. His success was in a Group 3 after finishing runner up on his racecourse debut.

On Saturday, Paddy’s Day completed a hat-trick of the President of the UAE Cup, the first of the 15-race series staged around the world.

A winner of two races at Meydan, the 10-year-old son of Burning Sand bagged the $100,000 Grade 1 prize at the 146th Preakness meeting at the Pimlico racecourse in Baltimore, USA.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world' Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said. Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels. "Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in. "It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises. "The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."

info-box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Happy Tenant Started: January 2019 Co-founders: Joe Moufarrej and Umar Rana Based: Dubai Sector: Technology, real-estate Initial investment: Dh2.5 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 4,000

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

Spanish Super Cup: 2017

Uefa Champions League: 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18

Uefa Super Cup: 2016, 2017

Fifa Club World Cup: 2016, 2017

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

