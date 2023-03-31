Antonio Fresu and RB Kingmaker win Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 in Abu Dhabi

RB Kingmaker led the first two home in the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 at Abu Dhabi’s final meeting of the year for trainer Helal Al Alawi.

The victory meant a clean sweep of the race series for four-year-old Purebred Arabians for the Emirati trainer.

Ridden by Antonio Fresu, the colt by Baseq Al Khalediah came home six lengths clear of stable companion Joe Star under Tadhg O’Shea.

RB Kingmaker won the Listed first leg of the race series and was third to Joe Star in the Group 3 second round over the 2,200m trip.

Fresu always looked confident, biding his time behind the leaders before committing for home down the straight of the 2,400-metre race.

“I was pretty confident of a big run and he settled much better than the last time. He is growing up with racing and should be a nice horse for the future,” Fresu said.

Bernardo Pinheiro landed the concluding thoroughbred handicap on Ahmed Al Shemaili’s Chosen Mark in a thriller over Kahaell and Law Of Nature with a neck and a head separating the first three home.

The Brazilian rider took his tally to 28 winners, four better than his previous best 24 last season.

Oscar Chavez took the opener on Beau Du Soleil for trainer Abubakar Daud; Qais Al Busaidi took the next on Khalifa Al Neyadi’s Barjah, and Fernando Jara won the third race atop Hamad Al Marar’s ES Sudani.

Richard Mullen on Salem Al Ketbi’s Taajer denied Waqeel W’Rsan by a head in the fourth race.

“That was getting close at the end but he has held on well and he has been a model of consistency all season. He is just a horse with a big heart who always wants to please,” Mullen said after the Al Nasr gelding’s third success for the season.

Results:

8.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 1,200m

Winner: Beau Du Soleil, Oscar Chavez (jockey), Abubakar Daud (trainer)

9pm: Yas Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Barjah, Qais Al Busaidi, Khalifa Al Neyadi

9.30pm: Saadiyat Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: ES Sudani, Fernando Jara, Hamad Al Marar

10pm: Reem Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Taajer, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi

10.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,400m

Winner: RB Kingmaker, Antonio Fresu, Helal Al Alawi

11pm: Al Maryah Island – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Chosen Mark, Bernardo Pinheiro, Ahmed Al Shemaili