Oertel looks to close gap on Watson and Seemar in UAE trainer’s championship race

With the UAE owner’s championship decided and the jockey’s title virtually secured, the three remaining meetings will see Doug Watson, Bhupat Seemar and Ernst Oertel battle for the trainer’s crown.

Watson, on 39 winners, leads Seemar - the reigning champion who is two behind. Oertel is on 34 but has the advantage as a trainer for Purebred Arabians; the majority of the remaining races are for the breed.

Racecard 8.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 1,200m

9pm: Yas Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

9.30pm: Saadiyat Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

10pm: Reem Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

10.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round 3 – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 2,400m

11pm: Al Maryah Island – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Emirati owner-breeder Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah has an unassailable lead in the owner’s championship while Tadhg O’Shea is 15 clear of his closest challenger Antonio Fresu and well set for his 11th jockey's title.

Abu Dhabi’s final meeting on Thursday consists of five races for Purebred Arabians and one for thoroughbreds, while Al Ain’s penultimate meeting on Saturday includes six for Arabians and a solitary prize for thoroughbreds.

Oertel will go all out to close the gap on the leaders. The South African has 12 runners across four races in the capital city and 13 in six races at Al Ain. They are all in the silks of Al Naboodah.

The highlight of Abu Dhabi’s final meeting is the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round 3, in which Emirati trainer Helal Al Alawi saddles the winners of the first two rounds of the series for four-year-olds.

RB Kingmaker, under Fresu, won the first round and stablemate Joe Star, with the leading jockey O’Shea in the saddle, took the second. The two riders retain their rides this week.

The final race of the Abu Dhabi campaign and only thoroughbred contest on the card - the concluding 1,600m handicap - is due to be contested by the maximum allowed field of 16.

Watson saddles five with stable jockey Pat Dobbs opting to partner One Idea, seemingly well drawn in seven.

Seemar sends out four, with stable jockey O’Shea choosing Private Signal who is also well berthed in stall five.