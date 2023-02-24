Frankie Dettori swansong reaches Riyadh for the $20m Saudi Cup

Italian jockey is retiring in November but first has a final shot at the world's richest race on board Country Grammer

Frankie Dettori will take part in the $20m Saudi Cup on Saturday as he heads towards retirement in November. PA
Mark Souster
Feb 24, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL