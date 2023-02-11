Tall Boy lands UAE 2000 Guineas for trainer Doug O’Neill

Tall Boy emerged as a potential UAE Derby horse after a gutsy run to clinch the UAE 2000 Guineas at the Dubai World Cup Carnival’s sixth meeting at Meydan on Friday.

Arriving in Dubai after four starts back home in the USA, the Lookin At Lucky colt won for the first time with the Godolphin jockey William Buick in the saddle for Doug O’Neill.

The Group 3 race over the mile trip on the dirt turned into a duel between Tall Boy and Doug Watson’s Shirl’s Bee, under Pat Dobbs.

“We went very quick from the outset and I was surprised he showed so much early speed. The UAE Derby would look an obvious target and both horses have really battled,” Buick said.

It was the second success in the race for the jockey-trainer partnership after landing the prize in 2020 with Fore Left.

Rashed Bouresly’s Miqyaas under Oscar Chavez landed a shock win in the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint after a thrilling finish.

A rank outsider in a field of 12, the eight-year-old Oasis Dream gelding edged out Irish raider Ladies Church and Logo Hunter by a pair of short heads with Godolphin’s Lazuli a further length behind in fourth.

Miqyaas was completing a hat-trick. He won a 1,200m turf handicap on Sunday in a regular meeting at Meydan and prior to that, was successful in a dirt handicap at Sharjah in December.

“I must admit to being pleasantly surprised and full credit to the horse for his attitude. I gave him a breather and then asked him again in the final 200m. He was brave,” Chavez said.

Al Dasim completed back-to back victories, this time leading the first two home for George Boughey.

The Harry Angel colt dominated in the Dubai Trophy, a conditions race for three year old over 1,200m on turf.

Mickael Barzalona, in the silks of Sheikh Abdullah Al Malek Al Sabah, came home three and three quarter lengths ahead of stable companion Perdika under Saffie Osborne.

“That was probably easier and more impressive than last time. He has plenty of natural speed and a touch of class,” Barzalona said.

Tadhg O’Shea and Franz Strauss also won back-to-back prizes for Zabeel Stables trainer Bhupat Seemar.

The UAE champion jockey coming out of gate No 1 held off late challenges from Sanad Libya and Withering by a length-and-a-half and neck, respectively.

“He has always trained well on the dirt at home and we had a great draw today so I was keen to make full use of that. It all worked out as I hoped,” O’Shea said.

Musabah Al Muhairi and Dane O’Neill bagged a double on the night with Al Kaamel and Danyah both in the silks of Shadwell.

Results

6pm: Palm Jumeirah – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Blue Trial, James Doyle (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer)

6.35pm: Dubai Islands – Handicap (TB) $100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Al Kaamel, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

7.10pm: Dubai Trophy by Nakheel – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: Al Dasim, Mickael Barzalona, George Boughey

7.45pm: Curlin Handicap by Nakheel – Handicap (TB) $100,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Franz Strauss, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

8.20pm: Blue Point Sprint by Nakheel – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Miqyaas, Oscar Chavez, Rashed Bouresly

8.55pm: UAE 2000 Guineas by Nakheel – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Tall Boy, William Buick, Doug O'Neill

9.30pm: Business Bay Challenge by Nakheel – Listed (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Danyah, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi