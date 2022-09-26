Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance headed for Breeder’s Cup Turf in America

Rebel’s Romance completed back-to-back victories in Germany by winning the Group 1 Preis von Europa at Cologne to stretch Godolphin’s success at the highest level to 20 for the year.

Rebel’s Romance, the four-year-old Dubawi gelding, got the better of Deutsches Derby winner Sammarco by a three-quarter length on Sunday to remain undefeated since switching to the turf surface.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the 2021 UAE Derby winner at Meydan was returning to Germany after his success in the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten in August.

Held up in sixth of the seven runners for much of the 12-furlong contest, Rebel’s Romance was briefly relegated to last by Sisfahan at the top of the home straight.

But William Buick switched Rebel’s Romance down the inside rail approaching the final quarter-mile and he showed excellent acceleration to challenge for the lead with Alaskasonne, Sammarco and Assistent a furlong and a half from the finish.

Rebel’s Romance established a narrow advantage shortly after and found plenty under pressure, despite drifting towards the centre of the course, comfortably defeating a rallying Sammarco.

“It was another very pleasing performance from Rebel’s Romance, who was giving weight to Sammarco,” Appleby told godolphin.com.

“He saw the trip out well and it was a great ride by William. He remains unbeaten on turf and we will look at potentially taking him out to America for the Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf.”

Buick added: “Rebel’s Romance was nice and relaxed today. He showed at Hoppegarten last time that he has a turn of foot and it’s a long straight here, although I think he is a better horse on faster ground. He did it well.”

Meanwhile, Godolphin’s Australia-based trainer James Cummings celebrated a milestone when Picarones won the opening race at Sandown-Hillside in Victoria on the Melbourne Racing Club's Underwood Stakes Day card.

The four-year-old mare, under Jamie Kah, held off Cap De Joie and Arktika to give Cummings his 1,000th win since taking over as head trainer for Godolphin in Australia five years ago.