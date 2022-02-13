Somoud faces tough challenge in President’s Cup title defence

The President’s Cup meeting for both the purebred Arabians and thoroughbreds in Abu Dhabi on Monday concludes a quality three-race meeting in the UAE capital.

Racecard 5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 1,600m 7pm: The President’s Cup – Group 1 (PA) Dh2,500,000 (T) 2,200m 7.30pm: The President’s Cup – Listed (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 1,400m

The Dh2.5million Group 1 contest for the Arabians has drawn the maximum allowed field of 14, including defending champion Somoud, in what looks like a wide open contest.

The Jean de Roualle-trained eight year old has been a great servant to connections and has always been held in the highest regard.

He won the contest run over the 2,200-metre distance 12 months ago and also won the two most recent renewals of the Group 1 Emirates Championship over the same track and trip. However, he has failed to fire in three outings this season and most recently in the official President’s Cup Prep three weeks ago.

“He is working well and we certainly have not lost faith in him. He is a class horse but his recent races have not really worked out to his advantage,” De Roualle said.

“Hopefully there will be a nice strong gallop on Monday to give him the best chance of winning the race again under his favourite conditions.”

The prep was won by Salem Al Ketbi’s Mujeeb, who will again have the assistance of Richard Mullen in the saddle.

“He impressed me in the prep and won it in good style. Hopefully he can build on that in what is obviously a stronger race,” Mullen said of the five-year-old son of Dahess.

The thoroughbred equivalent, the 1,400m Listed President Cup, also looks intriguing in another maximum field of 16.

The Jebel Ali Stables trainer Nicholas Bachalard is double-handed with debutant Zamooni, the choice of stable jockey Mullen, and Boerhan who will be partnered by Fernando Jara.

Jara’s mount won the 1,600m Listed National Day Cup in at Abu Dhabi in December 2020 and was beaten by less than a length when a close fourth last year.

He was well beaten on his only start so far this season, at the beginning of November also in the capital.

Meanwhile, Zamaani - a dual winning sprinter in Britain for Simon and Ed Crisford - has been off the track since April 2021.

“Zamaani is a new horse for us and running over further than he has done so far in his career but is a nice addition to the team,” Bachalard said.

“We know Boerhan likes it at Abu Dhabi where he seems to show his best form.”

Haqeeqy is another fascinating new recruit to the UAE with four victories to his name, from just nine starts, for John and Thady Gosden in Britain, headlined by his success in the prestigious Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster.

Previously in the silks of Sheikha Hissa, the five-year-old gelding now represents the Shadwell banner and will seek to provide John Hyde a first UAE winner as a trainer.