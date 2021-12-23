Doug Watson’s Khuzaam can be lucky on his second Meydan start

The final fixture of the year at Meydan on Thursday is highlighted by a race that has drawn some of the 2022 Dubai World Cup Carnival runners.

Khuzaam, in the silks of Shadwell, has his second local start and is one of note in the rated conditions nine-runner field run over 1,400 metres.

The homebred five-year-old gelding won four times in Britain for Roger Varian, each time on an all-weather surface, before arriving at Doug Watson’s yard.

His local debut was a good one, not beaten far when third in a 1,200m conditions race at Jebel Ali a month ago when ridden by Dane O’Neill, who be in the saddle again.

“I actually rode the horse once in England back in May 2019 after which he had wind surgery which really helped him,” O’Neill said.

Racecard 6.35pm: American Business Council – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.10pm: British Business Group – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,200m 7.45pm: CCI France UAE – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 8.20pm: Czech Business Council – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,400m 8.55pm: Netherlands Business Council – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.30pm: Indian Business and Professional Council – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m

“We were very pleased with that Jebel Ali effort and hopefully he can build on that in what looks a good little race.”

Watson’s charge shares top weight with Quip, another horse having his second start for a new trainer Salem bin Ghadayer, and ridden by stable jockey Royston Ffrench.

The Distorted Humor gelding is with his third trainer in the UAE having run twice for Watson in 2020 and three times for Satish Seemar last year. All those five races were at the carnival and this is arguably the weakest contest he will have contested locally.

However, he has not won since April 2019 when successful in the Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap on a dirt surface described as sloppy. That was the fourth of his career victories to date but he was well beaten, over 2,000m, in the Listed Entisar on his first outing for Bin Ghadayer three weeks ago.

“Things did not really go to plan last time after he missed the break and was then too keen in front,” the Emirati said. “His work has always been good so we are hoping for a better run.”

Bhupath Seemar has four entered and Imperial Empire is the stable jockey Tadhg O’Shea’s choice.

The Dubawi gelding won a handicap over the track and trip in his last start winner five weeks ago when ridden by apprentice Sean Kirrane.

Imperial Empire made a winning local debut in January before unplaced in his next two starts but with O’Shea electing to ride him and receiving weight all-round for the step up in class, he can be competitive.