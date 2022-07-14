Woods, McIlroy, Mickelson - last 20 Open Championship winners in pictures

All eyes are on the famous Old Course at St Andrews this week as the Open Championship returns to Scotland.

Reigning champion Collin Morikawa – playing alongside four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who secured last week's Scottish Open crown – starts his defence at 12.58pm (UAE time).

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson tees-off at 10.30am alongside countryman Kurt Kitayama and Lucas Herbert.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and 15-time major winner Tiger Woods begin their opening rounds at 5.59pm.

Other big names to look out for are, the 2017 Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood at 11.14am, the reigning PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas tees-off at 1.09pm, while world No 1 Scottie Scheffler starts at 4.26pm.

In the gallery above, you can see who are the last 20 golfers to win The Open and lift the famous Claret Jug. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.