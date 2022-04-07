Tiger Woods makes Masters return 14 months after car smash - in pictures

15-time major champion makes solid comeback at Augusta

Augusta, United States, April 7, 2022 (AFP)
Apr 07, 2022
Tiger Woods, making an incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, fired a one-under par 71 on Thursday for a solid start at The Masters.

The 15-time major champion, seeking his record-tying sixth Green Jacket, made three birdies and two bogeys at Augusta National.

Woods sank a 29-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th and closed with a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th.

The 46-year-old superstar, who has slid to 973rd in the world rankings, walked slower and apart from his playing partners much of the round and used a club as a walking stick on hills at times.

Woods was hospitalised for weeks and unable to walk for months after a car accident in February 21 and says he still plays through pain but he made an astonishing recovery to return at the Masters, where he won his first major title 25 years ago and made his most recent prior start 17 months ago.

With a victory, Woods would become the eldest Masters champion, three weeks older than Jack Nicklaus in 1986, and the third-oldest major winner after Phil Mickelson (50) and Julius Boros (48).

Updated: April 07, 2022, 8:53 PM
GolfThe Masters 2022Tiger Woods
