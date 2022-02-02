Birthday boy Richard Bland has eyes on Masters dream ahead of Ras Al Khaimah Challenge

Once the euphoria abated when Richard Bland won for the first time after two decades on tour and 477 previous attempts last season, he had a neat reminder as to what is left for him to aim for.

To give it its official title, Bland won the British Masters hosted by Danny Willett last May. Since the tournament returned to the DP World Tour in 2015, a leading light of British golf has had the chance to “host” it each year, at a course of their recommendation.

Willett’s career remains defined by winning the Masters in 2016. For Bland, just playing at that competition remains a career ambition.

Now, given the remarkable Indian summer Bland is enjoying, he is in with a shot at qualifying to play at the Augusta National.

The Englishman turns 49 on Thursday’s opening day at the Ras Al Khaimah Challenge presented by Phoenix Capital.

Having just missed out on winning the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic after a play-off with Viktor Hovland on Sunday, he is up to No 53 in the world rankings. Those inside the top 50 the week before the Masters qualify to play.

“If I could play at Augusta that would be a dream come true,” Bland said, on the eve of Al Hamra Golf Club’s DP World Tour debut.

“Of course the goal now is to reach the top 50. You want to get as high as you can. We’re looking to trying to get some invites in America because after these two weeks in Ras Al Khaimah we don’t have any tournaments on the DP World Tour for a couple of weeks.”

Because Covid issues led to the postponement of the Qatar Masters, Ras Al Khaimah will host a second tournament immediately after its first.

For many players, including Bland who played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai previously, it means a month-long stay in the UAE.

Al Hamra will pose a different challenge to those faced at Yas Links and Emirates Golf Club in January. Although a large portion of the field have not yet played the course in competition, expect scoring to be low.

Al Hamra Golf Club: a hole-by-hole guide

Hole 1, Par 4, 373 yards. A gentle start, with a potentially a driveable par 4 due to the wind direction, which is normally assisting. Well-placed approach bunkers protect the run up to the green. All Photos: Al Hamra Golf Club

When Jordan Smith won the RAK Golf Challenge there on the Challenge Tour in 2016, he did so with a finishing total of 20-under par.

“I think it’s going to be a low scoring week, you need to get the foot down pretty quick around here,” Bland said.

“We’ve got great hotels that we’re staying in, the weather’s great. It’s great that we can be out here.

“The Tour have done an unbelievable job getting the tournament on here next week too, with the obstacles we’ve got with the pandemic.”

Bland and Willett will be playing together, with Rasmus Hojgaard completing their 12.40pm three-ball, and the former Masters champion agrees scoring will be low.

“It’s generous in places, tightens up a little bit around the greens on a few holes,” Willett said.

“A lot of it will depend on the weather. If we get [fine and still] weather like this for the four days I think you’re going to see some pretty low scores out there.

“It’s a new addition, an hour down the road from Dubai which makes for easy travel for the lads and it should be a good week.”

The first match out on course at the tour’s newest destination will include Sebastian Heisele, the German professional who grew up in Dubai.

Ahmad Skaik, the UAE’s No 1, is also set for two more weeks of DP World Tour events. The left-hander will begin the first of the back-to-back tournaments in RAK at the 10th tee, starting at 7.20am.