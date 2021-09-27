Ryder Cup player ratings: Dustin Johnson 10, Brooks Koepka 7; Jon Rahm 9, Rory McIlroy 2

UNITED STATES RATINGS: Dustin Johnson (5-0-0 overall) – 10. The world 2 led by example, becoming the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 to win a maximum five points. Johnson was scintillating all weekend, combining with Morikawa three times and once with Schauffele before edging Casey in singles. Reuters

The United States won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, taking an insurmountable lead over Europe in the team golf showdown to reclaim the trophy.

After victories by Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson Dechambeau put the Americans on the brink of victory at 14-6, it was two-time major winner Collin Morikawa who delivered the decisive blow.

Needing only a half-point to guarantee victory, Morikawa hit a tee shot at the par-3 17th to three feet from the hole.

After Norway's Viktor Hovland missed a 45-foot birdie putt, Morikawa tapped in to clinch a half-point for the US, going 1-up with one hole remaining and assuring the US triumph.

The Americans, featuring nine of the world's 11 top-ranked players, seized an 11-5 lead after foursomes and four-ball matches Friday and Saturday, their largest two-day edge since 1975.

The US team needed 3.5 more points from Sunday's 12 concluding singles matches to take the Cup.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy won Sunday's opening match for Europe 3&2 over Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, taking his only point of the week.

But Scheffler started the US scoring by defeating world No 1 Jon Rahm of Spain 4&3. Moments later, Cantlay, the US PGA playoff champion, completed a 4&2 victory over Ireland's Shane Lowry.

DeChambeau, last year's US Open winner, pushed the US team to the brink of victory with a 3&2 triumph over Spain's Sergio Garcia.

The Americans lead the all-time rivalry 27-14 with two drawn, although they still trail Europe 11-9-1 since the expansion beyond a British-Irish squad in 1979.

Reflecting on the performances at Whistling Straits, Jon Turner provides his player ratings in the photo gallery above.