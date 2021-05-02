Sergio Aguero wants to play part for Manchester City in Champions League battle with Paris Saint-Germain

Sp02 MAY Vincente Guaita PALALCE RATINGS: Vincente Guaita - 6: Spanish goalkeeper would have been expecting a busy afternoon from the first whistle but City didn’t have shot on target in first half. A different story after the break. Was helpless as City stepped up gear and fizzed shots in on his goal. Had no chance. PA (Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero says he is ready to play a part in Manchester City's bid to reach a first Champions League final.

The club record goalscorer netted in Saturday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace to score for just the second time in the Premier League this season.

Aguero has struggled for fitness and form during the last 12 months and had only been selected once by Pep Guardiola since the international break, but he impressed in London and is eager to feature in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

"I finally played," the 32-year-old said. "Always I am ready, I feel good. My knee is so good. I wait for the opportunity to play, so I hope on Tuesday I can play but if I don't, it doesn't matter.

"I want to be with my teammates and, of course, every player wants to play, so we will see what happens."

A knee injury last summer ruled Aguero out of the final months of the disrupted 2019-20 campaign and even since he returned in October the Argentina international has been hit by regular fitness issues.

City announced in March the forward would bring his decade at the club to an end when his contract expires at the conclusion of this season and he will be honoured for his achievements with a statue at the Etihad Stadium.

But Aguero admitted: "When the club told me, I told them 'I don't want anything' and honestly, I prefer to wait until the end. I always said it's not for me to decide, the club decides.

"The only way is to play until the end and if the club want to do something for me, OK, thank you."

Aguero netted his 182nd Premier League goal in the win at Crystal Palace and was praised by his manager, who hinted the club great may be required against PSG following his unused substitute role in Paris last Wednesday.

"He has shown again what he has done all his career," Guardiola said.

"What a goal, what a player, what a man. Incredible and delighted he is back. He was many, many times injured and the last weeks he trained really well. He is another weapon we have if we need next Tuesday for our final."

Palace had caused City problems during a tight first half, but they suffered a third straight defeat with Ferran Torres able to score two minutes after Aguero's 57th-minute opener.

A positive for the home side was the display of young defender Tyrick Mitchell, who recently signed a new four-year contract with his boyhood club and caught the eye in his first appearance since February 22.

"We just literally want to get as high as possible, win as many matches as we can and put in good performances," the left-back replied when asked about Palace's aims for the remainder of the season.

"There are a lot of positives, a few negatives but that is like any season. You have ups and downs but I think this season has been a positive."

Upcoming games SUNDAY Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton (5.30pm)

Leicester City v Everton (8pm) MONDAY

Burnley v Newcastle United (midnight)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

