Sergio Aguero rolls back the years as Manchester City close in on title

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, May 1. AP (Associated Press)

Sergio Aguero’s most famous Manchester City goal made them champions. If his latest in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace proves his last, it is fitting if it took them to the brink of the title. It may be secured on Sunday, without City kicking another ball. It will be the fifth of Aguero’s spell at the Etihad Stadium. He will leave in the summer as a man who has irrevocably altered a club.

“That [2012] goal is the best moment in my life,” Aguero said. “I will try to score a goal that's more important, but it's not easy.”

Indeed, City’s greatest goalscorer had gone 16 months without finding the net in the Premier League in open play. He owed his place to Pep Guardiola’s decision to prioritise Tuesday’s rematch with Paris Saint-Germain.

City went almost an hour without registering a legitimate shot on target. Then, in a flash, came a glimpse of the old Aguero, taking one touch to control Benjamin Mendy’s pass. His second was a rasping, rising shot that flew past Vicente Guaita. “I am so happy,” said Aguero.

His manager was more emphatic. “What a goal, what an action, what a player, what a man,” smiled Guardiola. “I am incredibly delighted that he is back and we are going to enjoy the last games with him. He shows with his goal what he has been and what he is.”

It was Aguero’s 258th City goal but, along with a penalty at Fulham, only his second in this season’s Premier League. They soon had a second in 84 seconds, with Ferran Torres securing City’s 19th consecutive away win with their 700th goal under Guardiola.

In a flurry, the understudies had ended Crystal Palace’s valiant resistance; with Raheem Sterling then driving a low shot against the foot of the post, victory could have been more emphatic.

The very fact that Aguero and Sterling, the two players with most City goals for Guardiola, were in the second-string side underlined how City have evolved this season.

Only Rodri, Joao Cancelo and Ederson stayed in the side who beat PSG on Wednesday as eight changes were made; the Champions League reunion with Mauricio Pochettino’s team and the unfinished business in Europe have now taken precedence.

Initially, City missed their band of benched creative midfielders, though none was needed. Gabriel Jesus had a goal chalked off when the offside Brazilian volleyed in his compatriot Fernandinho’s cross but there was an unusual lack of fluency from a team who, unusually for them, were playing 4-4-2. “We could not play with so much rhythm,” Guardiola said. “But the players that didn’t play in Paris must speak on the grass and they did it perfectly.”

Palace defended in numbers in an exercise in organisation and concentration. “The back four was very good,” said Roy Hodgson. “You have to work so hard to keep them at bay.”

Both Aguero and Sterling were crowded out in the box. Scott Dann headed off his own line to deny Sterling an open goal. But City improved after the break and Palace had cause to rue missed chances.

A wasteful Christian Benteke glanced a header wide and was denied by Ederson, who sprawled to make a terrific save from a close-range shot. The chance was fashioned by the right-sided combination of Joel Ward and the recalled Andros Townsend; two of the phalanx of Palace players whose contracts expire in the summer had an incentive to impress.

But then Aguero struck. “The first goal is a fantastic pass and shot,” said Hodgson. Then, found by Sterling, Torres curled in a shot that went through Cheikhou Kouyate’s legs. Cancelo came close to a third in spectacular style as did an increasingly rampant Sterling and Aguero.

City, too, are flying. Fourteenth in November, they will be champions with four games to go if Liverpool beat Manchester United. “I will take a look,” said Guardiola casually. But, really, the title is decided. “The Premier League is already there,” he said.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football's governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from "related parties" to those owners is assessed by Uefa's "financial control body" to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG's suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. "Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so," said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients' money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. "We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client's) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own," he added. Mercer Wealth's clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year's global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients' looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. "Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together," said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. "What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds," he said. "In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns." The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority's private equity department focused on structured equities owing to "their defensive characteristics."

