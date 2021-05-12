Red mist proves costly as pressure grows on Pochettino at PSG ahead of French Cup semi-final against Montpellier

A penny for the thoughts of Maurico Pochettino when he sits down to watch the season’s two major European finals.

First up, Manchester United, a club who recently and very seriously sized up Pochettino as their potential manager, will be taking on Villarreal, the small-town club guided to their historic Europa League showdown by Unai Emery, the coach who used to be where Pochettino is now, at Paris Saint-Germain.

Three nights later, Pochettino will view the latest all-English final of the Champions League. He was one of the managers, Tottenham's, for the last all-Premier League version two years ago. On Chelsea's touchline on May 29 will be Thomas Tuchel, who was until December in the job Pochettino has now.

The closed merry-go-round of elite coaches can often produce these sorts of coincidences and crossovers and, at PSG, there is a regular churn of managers. A coach’s typical duration in the job is around two seasons. The experiences of Emery – two seasons – and Tuchel – nearly two and a half – provide a fairly clear template of what terminates a manager’s stay.

Emery failed to win the French league in his first campaign – a rarity at modern PSG. He survived that mishap, but was bid 'au revoir' after falling short twice in Europe. Tuchel, who won successive Ligue 1 titles, took PSG to the club's first Champions League final last August. He finished second-best there, and, once the following league campaign hit some bumps, he was sacked.

PSG sat third when Tuchel left. They had suffered four defeats and drawn twice in their first 17 matches. Pochettino has since elevated them one place. In his 19 matches in charge he has suffered four defeats and drawn twice.

Not much change, then, from old boss to new boss, but time is running out to recuperate the points dropped by both Tuchel and Pochettino. Lille, who beat PSG in Paris last month, are top of the table, three points clear with two matches to go.

"It's not over yet," insisted Pochettino after PSG conceded a 70th minute equaliser at Rennes in Sunday's 1-1 draw. "In football so many things can happen." For PSG in the last two weeks, not many of those things have gone right.

After being outthought and outbattled by Manchester City, Pochettino will not be confronting Tuchel's Chelsea with the European Cup at stake on May 29. PSG, as against Rennes at the weekend, went ahead in their semi-final tie against City but finished up 4-1 losers on aggregate.

They finished both legs with ten men, Idrissa Gueye and Angel Di Maria shown red cards, a habit followed at Rennes by Presnel Kimpembe, who, like Neymar after his red card against Lille, was involved in hot-tempered altercations in the players’ tunnel afterwards.

There is a stubborn Parisian pattern here. Seven times this season PSG players have been sent off after the 80th minute of matches, which puts them at the top of at least one European table. No other club in any of the top five leagues can match PSG’s record of so many shortened fuses whenever the odds against winning a contest start to lengthen.

“You could see there’s been frustration in certain moments because of results,” said Pochettino of Kimpembe joining the list of suspensions and ruling himself out of tonight’s French Cup semi-final at Montpellier.

The domestic Cup now looks like PSG’s best shot at retaining any title this season, but Pochettino will have to reach the final without Kimpembe, or the suspended Ander Herrera or Marco Verratti, who is both suspended and has a knee problem diagnosed as grave enough to keep out him out of action for the whole of May.

“There have been ups and downs,” admitted Pochettino. “We [he and his coaching staff] came in four months ago, and the aim was to help the players and the club. Everything we have seen and the information we have gathered will allow us to move forward in the future.”

It sounded like a subtle reminder that on-field indiscipline will become a topic to address in the summer, that ownership of this season at PSG is only partially Pochettino’s, that some of the responsibility for where PSG are in the league table still belongs to Tuchel.

Not that Tuchel will be gazing back. He has his second Champions League final in two seasons to focus on. As for Emery, his PSG chapter seems a long time ago, although his repeated warnings that the French league title should never be taken for granted by the country’s most powerful club once again look rather relevant.

Tonight's Chat on The National Tonight's Chat is a series of online conversations on The National. The series features a diverse range of celebrities, politicians and business leaders from around the Arab world. Tonight’s Chat host Ricardo Karam is a renowned author and broadcaster who has previously interviewed Bill Gates, Carlos Ghosn, Andre Agassi and the late Zaha Hadid, among others. Intellectually curious and thought-provoking, Tonight’s Chat moves the conversation forward. Facebook | Our website | Instagram

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

The specs: 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 Price, base: Dh853,226 Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 550hp @ 6,000pm Torque: 770Nm @ 1,960rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L / 100km

How Sputnik V works

The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3 Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3) Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3) Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3) Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3) Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3) Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

