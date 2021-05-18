Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema recalled by France ahead of Euro 2020

Karim Benzema last played for France in October 2015. AFP

Karim Benzema was named in France's provisional Euro 2020 squad by Didier Deschamps on Tuesday, giving the Real Madrid striker a shock international recall after a five-and-a-half year absence over his alleged role in a blackmail plot.

The 33-year-old has not played for France since October 2015, but is now set to line up alongside World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann at the delayed European Championship.

"So proud of this return to the France team and of the trust placed in me," Benzema said on Twitter.

"Thank you to my family, my friends, my club ... and to all those who have always supported me and give me strength every day."

Benzema, who has scored 27 goals for France in 81 appearances, was named as this season's best French player playing abroad by the country's players' association earlier on Tuesday.

He has netted 29 times for Real Madrid this term, passing 20 league goals in all three seasons since Cristiano Ronaldo left the Santiago Bernabeu for Juventus in 2018.

"To arrive at this decision, there were steps," Deschamps told French television. "We saw each other, we discussed at length.

"I do not want to make special cases. I have always ignored my personal situation, the France team does not belong to me, it is above everything.

"I had a long reflection to come to this decision. I will not reveal a word to you about this discussion but he needed it too."

France kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against three-time winners Germany in Munich on June 15, face Hungary in Budapest four days later and finish their Group F schedule against holders Portugal on June 23.

Les Bleus have impressed at major tournaments without Benzema, reaching the Euro 2016 final on home soil before losing to Portugal and lifting their second World Cup three years ago in Russia, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final.

Karim Benzema has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season . AFP

"The France team is supposed to be better with Karim Benzema," added Deschamps, saying he made the decision "for the good of the France team".

"Everybody can make mistakes. It's true that I have had to deal with complicated situations with some players over the years but I have always put the France jersey above everything."

Benzema has repeatedly hit out at the French Football Federation (FFF) and Deschamps for not selecting him.

He said racism was a possible factor in his exclusion from the Euro 2016 squad, while he criticised FFF president Noel Le Graet after missing out on the World Cup.

He said, in comments directed towards Le Graet, in November 2019: "If you think I'm done, let me play with one of the other countries I am eligible for and we'll see."

Le Graet insisted he was pleased to see Benzema return, saying: "If the return to the group of Karim Benzema may have surprised some, I am delighted.

"I think it is an excellent decision, given his talent and his remarkable performances in recent months."

Benzema's coach at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, the star of the France team Deschamps captained to victory in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000, said in March that he was bewildered by the continued exile.

"How can you understand it? I don't understand it, you don't understand it, there are many people who don't understand it," Zidane said.

Benzema sits fifth on Real Madrid's all-time goalscoring list.

The former Lyon forward had not been selected since a scandal involving his former international teammate Mathieu Valbuena broke in 2015.

His hopes of a recall seemed to recede in January, when French prosecutors said they had decided to send Benzema and four others for trial.

The case revolves round a plot to extort money from Valbuena by threatening to make a private video public.

Uefa is allowing nations to name 26 players instead of the normal 23 for the Euro to relieve the pressure of potential Covid-19 cases,

Benzema will be vying for a place in the starting XI with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

For a while, Benzema targeted Giroud on social media saying that while he was a Formula One car, the 34-year-old Giroud was a "go-kart".

Yet in recent weeks the two men have been complimenting each other and insisting there is no feud.

Deschamps also named in-form Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder in the squad, but has left out World Cup-winning centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

France midfielders, top, and forwards appear on a screen as manager Didier Deschamps announces his Euro 2020 squad. AP

