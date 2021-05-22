Premier League predictions: Chelsea and Liverpool joy, heartache for Leicester

After what feels like a relentless season, truncated by the coronavirus, we have reached the final round of Premier League fixtures.
While the title and relegation spots have already been decided – Manchester City crowned champions, Fulham, West Browmich Albion and Sheffield United are down – who plays in next season's European competitions is still to be decided.
For some, fate in their own hands. If Chelsea and Liverpool beat Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, respectively, on Sunday, then they will be playing Champions League football next season.
Leicester City, currently fifth, need to better one of Chelsea or Liverpool's results in their match against Tottenham Hotspur or they will be back in the Europa League.
Sixth place West Ham United need a point against Southampton to secure their Europa League spot.
If the Hammers seal sixth spot, that leaves three teams fighting it out for seventh and a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League.
Spurs currently hold that position, while Everton, who take on Manchester City, and Arsenal, who face Brighton, are also in the mix.
Leeds United, in tenth place and who play relegated West Bromwich Albion, could mathematically grab a European spot but would need a set of highly improbable results for that to happen.
As for the rest of the fixtures, Championship-bound Fulham entertain Newcastle, rock-bottom Sheffield United play host to Burnley and Wolves face Manchester United at Molineux.
To look through our predictions for the games, browse the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows, or if using a mobile device simply swipe.
Ship name: MSC Bellissima
Ship class: Meraviglia Class
Delivery date: February 27, 2019
Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT
Passenger capacity: 5,686
Crew members: 1,536
Number of cabins: 2,217
Length: 315.3 metres
Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)
