Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and England stars warm-up for Euro 2020 launch - in pictures

England are stepping up their preparations for Euro 2020 and a possible first trophy in 55 years.

The Three Lions were in training ahead of a friendly against Romania on Sunday as they head for the delayed tournament with optimism, with Gareth Southgate managing a young squad full of ambition and talent.

England face Croatia in their first Euro game next Sunday hoping for revenge after their World Cup semi-final heartbreak in 2018, and then clash with Scotland and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden and the other England stars looked to be relishing the upcoming action as they worked out in Middlesbrough, where they will face Romania in their final warm-up game.

Captain Harry Kane will be aiming for another Golden Boot after finishing top scorer at the World Cup and the Premier League this season.

England will have home advantage for all three group games at Wembley and could play their last 16 tie, semi-final and final at home if they progress that far.

Pictures from their latest training session can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.