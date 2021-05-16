Pedro thunderbolt earns Roma derby win to end Lazio top-four hopes - in pictures

Pedro's sensational long-range effort sealed a 2-0 Rome Derby win on Saturday that mathematically ended Lazio’s hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A.

Lazio have another two games remaining, but the sixth-placed side are eight points behind Juventus in the fourth and final Champions League place.

Roma are six points behind Lazio in seventh place and can finish no higher, but they moved five points clear of Sassuolo, who face Parma on Sunday.

Lazio started the stronger as Luis Alberto had a shot saved by goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato and Vedat Muriqi’s well-taken finish was ruled out for offside.

Roma entered the break with their noses in front thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Edin Dzeko skipped past Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi to the byline and cut a pass back to Mkhitaryan for a simple finish.

Pedro doubled their lead on the 78th minute with a superb individual goal as he dribbled past two defenders and fired a swerving shot into the bottom corner from outside the area.

Lazio’s night got even worse late on when Acerbi was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Dzeko.

