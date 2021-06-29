Juan Cuadrado scores late winner as Juventus edge out Inter Milan

1318164417 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after opening the scoring in Juventus' 3-2 Serie A win over Inter Milan in Turin on Saturday, May 15. Getty (Getty Images)

Juventus kept alive their Champions League qualification hopes with a dramatic 3-2 win over Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo tapped home after his initial penalty was saved to put Juve ahead midway through the first half, but Romelu Lukaku drew Antonio Conte's side level soon after with a penalty of his own.

A Giorgio Chiellini own goal seven minutes from full-time cancelled out Juan Cuadrado's earlier strike, but the Colombia international sealed a vital three points for Juve – who had Rodrigo Bentancur dismissed early in the second half – in the 88th minute, powering home from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by Ivan Perisic. Inter's Marcelo Brozovic was sent off in stoppage time.

The result moved Andrea Pirlo's side into the top four, although they could be overtaken again before next weekend's final match day if Napoli overcome Fiorentina on Sunday.

Atalanta secured Champions League qualification for a third consecutive season with a 4-3 win over Genoa that left the Bergamo club second.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have 78 points, six more than fifth-placed Juventus who have two games remaining, but they are guaranteed to finish before the Turin club thanks to a better head-to-head record.

Atalanta will finish as runners-up in Serie A if they beat Milan at home on the final day of the season next Sunday, marking their highest finish ever.

Before then, Gasperini has the chance to win his first trophy as coach and guide Atalanta to their first Coppa Italia triumph since 1963 when they face Juventus in the cup final on Wednesday.

Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Robin Gosens were on target to give the visitors a comfortable lead by halftime against 14th-placed Genoa, who have already secured survival.

The hosts improved after the break as an Eldor Shomurodov strike and Goran Pandev penalty either side of a neat Mario Pasalic finish reduced the deficit, but Shomurodov’s second goal of the afternoon came too late as Genoa fell just short of an unexpected comeback.

Elsewhere, Spezia secured their Serie A safety with a 4-1 win against fellow strugglers Torino.

Where to buy art books in the UAE There are a number of speciality art bookshops in the UAE. In Dubai, The Lighthouse at Dubai Design District has a wonderfully curated selection of art and design books. Alserkal Avenue runs a pop-up shop at their A4 space, and host the art-book fair Fully Booked during Art Week in March. The Third Line, also in Alserkal Avenue, has a strong book-publishing arm and sells copies at its gallery. Kinokuniya, at Dubai Mall, has some good offerings within its broad selection, and you never know what you will find at the House of Prose in Jumeirah. Finally, all of Gulf Photo Plus’s photo books are available for sale at their show. In Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi has a beautiful selection of catalogues and art books, and Magrudy’s – across the Emirates, but particularly at their NYU Abu Dhabi site – has a great selection in art, fiction and cultural theory. In Sharjah, the Sharjah Art Museum sells catalogues and art books at its museum shop, and the Sharjah Art Foundation has a bookshop that offers reads on art, theory and cultural history.

UAE players with central contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Rameez Shahzad, Shaiman Anwar, Adnan Mufti, Mohammed Usman, Ghulam Shabbir, Ahmed Raza, Qadeer Ahmed, Amir Hayat, Mohammed Naveed and Imran Haider.

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

Stage results 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:39:05 2. Michael Matthews (AUS) Team BikeExchange 0:00:08 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma same time 4. Jack Haig (AUS) Bahrain Victorious s.t 5. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe s.t 6. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates s.t 7. David Gaudu (FRA) Groupama-FDJ s.t 8. Sergio Higuita Garcia (COL) EF Education-Nippo s.t 9. Bauke Mollema (NED) Trek-Segafredo s.t 10. Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers s.t

