Mohamed Salah prepares for his 200th Liverpool game - in pictures

Jurgen Klopp's side tune up for trip to Manchester United hoping for a Champions League miracle

Dominic Hart
May 12, 2021

Mohamed Salah is set to make his 200th appearance for Liverpool in Thursday's trip to Manchester United where he will seek to add to the 123 goals he has scored in his time at Anfield.

Liverpool need a miracle to qualify for the Champions League next season, but that will not stop Salah and his teammates them going all out to put one over their old rivals at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit in sixth in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, though they have a game in hand.

Despite the huge challenge, Salah, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the other Liverpool stars enjoyed a training session in preparation for the short trip to Manchester.

The match was called off on May 2 after United fans protesting against the club's American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium which was closed to fans due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After United, Liverpool's remaining games are at West Brom and Burnley, and home to Crystal Palace on the final day, May 23.

Manchester United fans protest at Old Trafford

