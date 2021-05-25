Luka Modric signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid

Croatian midfielder has been with the Spanish club since 2012

SPAIN SOCCER LALIGA Manager Zinedine Zidane watches the final La Liga match of the season at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, in which Real Madrid beat Villarreal 2-1. EPA (EPA)

The National
May 25, 2021

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal to remain at Real Madrid.

The Croatian, 35, will stay with the Spanish giants until the summer of 2022, completing a decade of service for Los Blancos.

Modric was set to become a free agent at the end of June but has now agreed on new terms at Real, who have just finished second in La Liga behind city rivals Atletico Madrid.

He moved to the Bernabeu from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million in 2012 and has now made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions, scoring 28 goals.

During his ime in Spain, Modric has won four Champions League, two La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and three Fifa Club World Cups.

While Modic's future is now secured, it remains to be seen whether manager Zinedine Zidane will still be in charge at the start of next season.

Reports that Zidane, who failed to win a trophy this season, had already told Real players that he would be leaving were shot down by the Frenchman.

"How am I going to tell my players that I am going now? It's a lie," he said after Real's 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on May 16.

"I focus on this season. There is a game left and we are going to give everything. I only care what happens in this finale. The rest, we will see at the end of the season."

Real 2 Villarreal 1: player ratings

Real won their final game of the season at home to Villarreal on Saturday to finish two points behind champions Atletico in the title race but five clear of arch-rivals Barcelona in third.

France attacker Karim Benzema remains convinced that the man who has led the club to three Champions League wins, two La Ligas, one Uefa Super Cup and two Fifa Club World Cups, is not going anywhere.

"He's been the Real Madrid coach until now, right?" Benzema told L'Equipe. "I don't see him leaving. He won't leave, you'll see.

"If he leaves, he leaves ... but for now I don't see Real Madrid without Zidane.

"He's my coach, but he's like an older brother. He's always supported me, whether I'm doing well or not, and he's helped me to get better every year."

Updated: May 25th 2021, 10:59 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS