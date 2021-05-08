Liverpool win keeps alive their hopes of top four finish

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Reuters

Liverpool kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League as Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara sealed a 2-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side moved above Tottenham into sixth place thanks to Mane's first-half header and Thiago's first goal for the club in the final moments at Anfield.

Liverpool's first victory in four games in all competitions leaves them six points behind fourth-placed Leicester with a game in hand in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

It was only their second league win at Anfield in their last 11 matches.

They travel to second-placed Manchester United on Thursday for a crucial clash in their attempt to catch Leicester.

After the failed defence of the title they won last season, Liverpool would be delighted to salvage a troubled campaign with a top-four place.

To do that, they need to win their last four games and hope Leicester and fifth-placed West Ham stumble in the final stretch.

Southampton, 10 points above the relegation zone with four matches left, have now lost 13 of their 17 league games since beating Liverpool in January.

The Saints have earned the fewest points and conceded the most goals in the Premier League in 2021.

Liverpool were quick to scent blood against opponents in such poor form and Mohamed Salah was denied by Fraser Forster after Mane poked the ball through to the Egyptian in the six-yard box.

Diogo Jota's stinging strike forced another good save from Forster before Salah tested the overworked keeper from the resulting corner.

Georginio Wijnaldum guided a diving header against the bar as Liverpool kept up the pressure.

Southampton nearly snatched the lead against the run of play when Che Adams met Nathan Tella's low cross with a close-range effort that was well saved by Alisson Becker.

But 46 seconds later, Liverpool's dominant spell paid dividends as they broke away to take the lead in the 31st minute.

Salah clipped a cross to the far post and former Southampton forward Mane got behind the visitors defence to head home from close range.

Remarkably, it was the first time the duo had combined for a Premier League goal this season.

Tella should have cancelled out Mane's 14th goal of the season, but the unmarked winger headed straight at Alisson from Nathan Redmond's cross.

Jota's blast was pushed away by Forster early in the second half, but Liverpool weren't quite so cohesive after the break.

Alisson snuffed out Michael Obafemi's raid and then turned over Ibrahima Diallo's rocket from the edge of the area.

Adams had a golden opportunity to equalise in the closing stages after Alisson gifted him possession, but the striker's effort lacked the accuracy to beat the Brazilian.

Thiago settled Liverpool's nerves in stoppage time when the former Bayern Munich midfielder rifled home from 18 yards.

THE BIO Ms Al Ameri likes the variety of her job, and the daily environmental challenges she is presented with. Regular contact with wildlife is the most appealing part of her role at the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi. She loves to explore new destinations and lives by her motto of being a voice in the world, and not an echo. She is the youngest of three children, and has a brother and sister. Her favourite book, Moby Dick by Herman Melville helped inspire her towards a career exploring the natural world.

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner Canvassed, Par Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m Winner Dubai Future, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mouheeb, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard 8.15pm Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 9.50pm Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Man Of Promise, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

THE BIG THREE NOVAK DJOKOVIC

19 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)

French Open: 2 (2016, 21)

US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)

Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)

Prize money: $150m



ROGER FEDERER

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)

French Open: 1 (2009)

US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)

Prize money: $130m



RAFAEL NADAL

20 grand slam singles titles

Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)

French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)

US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)

Australian Open: 1 (2009)

Prize money: $125m

