Liverpool's European invincibility ended by resolute Atletico Madrid and 'outstanding' Jan Oblak

1211872417 Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid celebrates his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Liverpool FC at Anfield. Getty Images (Getty Images)

Perhaps Liverpool only have five days to endure without being champions of either their country or continent. Their reign in Europe officially ended on Wednesday.

They could clinch the Premier League title on Monday but, some 285 days after tasting glory in Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, they were eliminated by Diego Simeone's abrasive team.

“We were outstanding for 95 minutes,” Virgil van Dijk said. “The only thing is we are out of the Champions League.”

A team who, at one stage, had triumphed in 35 of 36 league games lost their winning habit. Instead, Liverpool repeated their past: not the 2019 Champions League winners, but their previous defending champions, eliminated in the last-16 14 years earlier.

It illustrated much: the nature of knockout football is that the best side in Europe is not always the Champions League winners. Look at Rafa Benitez’s team who triumphed in 2005, despite limping in 37 points behind Chelsea in England.

And ties between the European elite can hinge on moments. Rewind 15 months and Liverpool would have exited in the group stages but for a marvellous injury-time save from Alisson to deny Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik. Fast forward to this week and his deputy Adrian was culpable for Marcos Llorente’s crucial first goal.

A tie that pitted arguably the world’s top two goalkeepers – with apologies to Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen – was decided in the absence of one and by the excellence of the other, Jan Oblak.

“They had an outstanding goalkeeper and he kept them alive," said Van Dijk. Kieran Trippier, who has a fine vantage point as Atletico’s right-back, said: “There have been so many games this season where he has pulled some saves off and I have thought to myself: 'How did you do that?'”

Alisson has underlined the importance of the last line of the defence. Liverpool’s last two Champions League exits are attributable to goalkeepers, even if Adrian’s display was not remotely comparable with the unfortunate Loris Karius’ harrowing 2018 final.

But outstanding performances by outfield players, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum in particular, were rendered redundant on Wednesday. It was a historic occasion, but for the wrong reasons.

Liverpool had a sheen of invincibility under Jurgen Klopp: three previous European campaigns, three finals. They savoured the drama: Dejan Lovren's injury-time winner against Borussia Dortmund, the Anfield bursts of goals as Manchester City and Roma were blown away, Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly-taken corner and Divock Origi's finish to complete their greatest comeback against Barcelona.

Then they ran into a team with similar resolve, one who reached four European finals in eight seasons themselves. In the meeting of irresistible object and immovable force, it was Atletico who could not be shifted out of the Champions League.

“We are so strong defensively, we keep our shape, we run ourselves into the ground for each other,” Trippier said. “Obviously we knew Liverpool had beaten Barcelona 4-0 last year but they are playing a different team in us.”

And they encountered a different manager. A frustrated Klopp afterwards implied Atletico played anti-football. “When I see players like Koke, Saul [Niguez], Llorente... they could play proper football,” he said.

Football’s most uncompromising, most unapologetic party-poopers chose their way, concealing their quality in two blocks of four stubborn spoilers. They have adopted the personality of their charismatic, complaining, histrionic, hysterical manager.

“Starting from Diego Simeone - everyone feeds off him - he's an unbelievable manager,” Trippier said. “I've never seen anything like it, to be honest with you.”

Simeone’s simple explanation of Atletico’s ethos – “to win; with all our soul” – summed up the thinking of the leading thinker of the Argentinian school of sometimes unpopular pragmatism. The ends have always justified the means.

Liverpool’s seasons have often ended in European finals. This one will not, but Atletico’s could culminate in that favourite haunt of Benitez’s 2005 team: Istanbul.

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

Key figures in the life of the fort Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants. Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort. Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence. Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn. Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The UN General Assembly President in quotes: YEMEN: “The developments we have seen are promising. We really hope that the parties are going to respect the agreed ceasefire. I think that the sense of really having the political will to have a peace process is vital. There is a little bit of hope and the role that the UN has played is very important.” PALESTINE: “There is no easy fix. We need to find the political will and comply with the resolutions that we have agreed upon.” OMAN: “It is a very important country in our system. They have a very important role to play in terms of the balance and peace process of that particular part of the world, in that their position is neutral. That is why it is very important to have a dialogue with the Omani authorities.” REFORM OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL: “This is complicated and it requires time. It is dependent on the effort that members want to put into the process. It is a process that has been going on for 25 years. That process is slow but the issue is huge. I really hope we will see some progress during my tenure.”

