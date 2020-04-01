Lionel Messi or Mohamed Salah: Will there be a European Golden Shoe winner for 2019/2020?

Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Borussia Dortmund Neymar, Paris St Germain: 13 goals (26 points). Slide through the images to see who is leading the way. Reuters (Reuters)

The time when the likes of Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and the world's other great strikers scored goal after goal feels like a distant memory.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, such sporting achievements have suddenly been watered down in terms of importance as nations go to extreme lengths to keep their citizens safe.

But history hasn't been wiped out, and, as it stands, the 2019/2020 season still exists - just in a state of limbo.

Whether end of season awards will be handed out is unclear at this stage, but up until matches across the likes of the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A were halted, the race for the annual Golden Shoe awarded to the top goalscorer in Europe was very much on.

See the list of list of leading contenders in the slideshow at the top.

How is the Golden Shoe winner worked out?

The players across the five top leagues in Europe - England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France - are awarded two points per league goal in the season.

Players in leagues ranked from six to 21 gain 1.5 points per goal, and leagues below that are worth one point per goal.

So, for example, Erling Haaland's goals at Austrian side RB Salzburg were worth 1.5 points per goal, and his goals following his move to Borussia Dortmund were were worth two points each.

Who has won the most Golden Shoes?

Little surprise there. Lionel Messi has claimed the award six times, including for the past three consecutive seasons. Messi's was looking unlikely to win the award this season, despite topping the La Liga goal charts.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also featured heavily, winning it four times.

You may remember … Robbie Keane (Atletico de Kolkata) The Irish striker is, along with his former Spurs teammate Dimitar Berbatov, the headline figure in this season’s ISL, having joined defending champions ATK. His grand entrance after arrival from Major League Soccer in the US will be delayed by three games, though, due to a knee injury. Dimitar Berbatov (Kerala Blasters) Word has it that Rene Meulensteen, the Kerala manager, plans to deploy his Bulgarian star in central midfield. The idea of Berbatov as an all-action, box-to-box midfielder, might jar with Spurs and Manchester United supporters, who more likely recall an always-languid, often-lazy striker. Wes Brown (Kerala Blasters) Revived his playing career last season to help out at Blackburn Rovers, where he was also a coach. Since then, the 23-cap England centre back, who is now 38, has been reunited with the former Manchester United assistant coach Meulensteen, after signing for Kerala. Andre Bikey (Jamshedpur) The Cameroonian defender is onto the 17th club of a career has taken him to Spain, Portugal, Russia, the UK, Greece, and now India. He is still only 32, so there is plenty of time to add to that tally, too. Scored goals against Liverpool and Chelsea during his time with Reading in England. Emiliano Alfaro (Pune City) The Uruguayan striker has played for Liverpool – the Montevideo one, rather than the better-known side in England – and Lazio in Italy. He was prolific for a season at Al Wasl in the Arabian Gulf League in 2012/13. He returned for one season with Fujairah, whom he left to join Pune.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER Directed by: Michael Fimognari Starring: Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Two stars

