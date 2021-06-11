Kane, Sancho, Mbappe, de Bruyne: The most valuable Euro 2020 line-up

The top 11 stars on show combine to a staggering €1 billion

Euro 2020 gets underway on Friday night, and some of the most valuable players on the planet will be showing off their skills up until the final in London on July 11.

Some players will welcome the shop window as they seek a possible move before the start of next season - England's Harry Kane is in that frame - while others will be chasing the honour of success before returning to their clubs in the summer.

Read More

England's Marcus Rashford during training at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, ahead of their first game against Croatia on Sunday. ReutersMarcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Tyrone Mings and the rest of the England stars in countdown to Euro 2020 kick-off – in pictures

Players' values have certainly rocketed over the last few seasons. The current record fee was set by the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for €222 million ($270m) in August 2017.

The Brazilian is not appearing at the Euros, but there are plenty of other expensive stars on show.

But how much are they worth? According to values on transfermarkt.com, the combined value of the most expensive line-up made from all the players at Euro 2020 would be a staggering total of more than €1 billion.

The total can change depending on the system, but this one uses 3-5-2, meaning no place for Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, or Raheem Sterling.

To see who does make the cut, see the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Published: June 11, 2021 01:35 PM

