Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Tyrone Mings and the rest of the England stars in countdown to Euro 2020 kick-off – in pictures

England stepped up their preparations for their Euro 2020 kick-off against Croatia with an intense training session at their St George's Park base.

Gareth Southgate's side begin their Group D campaign at Wembley on Sunday and the manager cast a watchful eye over Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and the other Three Lions stars as they were put through their paces on Thursday.

Tyrone Mings believes England need to be smart in their approach if they are to progress.

The Aston Villa defender picked up his 10th cap in Sunday's 1-0 warm-up win over Romania and with fitness concerns over Harry Maguire he could retain his place this weekend.

"Being streetwise is a huge part of the game. You look at other nations and they are masters at the dark arts - staying on the floor for longer than needed, delaying restarts.

"Being streetwise is also sometimes what gets you over the edge because it winds up the opposition and breaks up their flow and their rhythm."

Following the opener against Croatia, England face Scotland on June 18, followed by the Czech Republic on June 22. All their group-stage matches are taking place at Wembley.