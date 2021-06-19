Gareth Southgate oversees England training after disappointing Euro 2020 draw with Scotland – in pictures
While starting XI at Wembley are given a rest, rest of squad are put through their paces ahead of final group game against Czech Republic
England players were back on the training pitch a day after their disappointing Euro 2020 goalless draw with Scotland.
While the starting XI in Friday's game at Wembley Stadium were given a day off to recuperate, the rest of the squad were put through their paces at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London.
On the training pitch were the likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford who will be hoping to force their way into manager Gareth Southgate's plans for their final Group D game against the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.
England currently sit second in the group, level on four points with the Czechs, who have beaten Scotland 2-0 and drawn 1-1 with Croatia in their two games. England defeated Croatia 1-0 in their opening match.
