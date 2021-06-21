Euro 2020: England all smiles during training as Phil Foden reveals hairstyle pact with teammates - in pictures

Draw against Czech Republic on Tuesday enough to secure qualification

England players were visibly relaxed during training on Monday for their Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic.

The Football Association confirmed all players and backroom staff had returned negative Covid-19 results since Friday's Euro 2020 clash with Scotland in light of Billy Gilmour's positive test.

England's Marcus Rashford comes on as a substitute to replace Harry Kane against Scotland. ReutersEngland v Scotland player ratings: Harry Kane 5, Mason Mount 7; Kieran Tierney 7, Andrew Robertson 6

Gareth Southgate's side are one spot behind the Czech Republic heading into Tuesday's match at Wembley, with a 1-0 win against Croatia and a goalless draw against Scotland.

Despite the mounting pressure of qualification, Raheem Sterling says England are shutting out the outside noise after their laboured goalless draw against the Scots.

"I don't see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by. As much as we can inside the building the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what's being doing inside," Sterling said.

Phil Foden revealed his teammates have agreed to copy his dyed blond hairstyle if they win the Euro title.

"If we win it, I told the team they had to get the same haircut as me," Foden told TalkSport.

"They all agreed so hopefully, if we win it, you will see everyone with the same haircut."

A draw on Tuesday would be enough to send England through to the knockout stage.

Published: June 21, 2021 04:27 PM

