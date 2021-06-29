Euro 2020: boost for Germany as Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan return to training – in pictures

Joachim Low's team take on England in last-16 clash at Wembley

Germany received some good news on the eve of their Euro 2020 last-16 match against England with Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan returning to training.

Read More

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - England training - St. George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, Britain - June 28, 2021 England's Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka during training REUTERS/Carl RecineBukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden train with England hoping to get nod

Chelsea defender Rudiger had missed training on Sunday due to a cold, while Manchester City midfielder Gundogan was sidelined after taking a blow to the head.

Both recovered in time to train at their base in Bavaria before their flight to London for Tuesday's clash at Wembley.

Thomas Muller is expected to replace Leroy Sane, having shaken off a knee injury. Leon Goretzka, who scored the crucial equaliser against Hungary in Germany's final group match, is likely to take over from Gundogan in midfield.

Low's team travel head to Wembley looking to extend England's poor run; it has been more than 50 years since the Three Lions last beat Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

The Germans defeated England on penalties in the semi-finals of both the 1990 World Cup and Euro '96, with current England manager Gareth Southgate missing a crucial spot-kick on the latter occasion.

Published: June 29, 2021 08:15 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A staff member stands at an intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients at Rafik Hariri University Hospital. Reuters

Lebanon’s top hospital starts electricity rationing amid power cuts

Lebanon
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
A qualified education consultant can help pupils select the right university and support their applications. Unsplash   Diggity Marketing/ Unsplash

UAE jobs: Top 10 side hustles to make extra income this summer

UAE
The Rove Expo 2020 is the only hotel on site at Expo 2020 Dubai and is taking bookings. Courtesy: Rove Hotels

Only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai is now taking bookings – for Dh1,000 a night

Heritage
Emirates plans to extend the Iata Travel Pass to all routes across its network in the coming weeks. AP

Emirates to use Iata Travel Pass app on all routes within weeks

Aviation
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read