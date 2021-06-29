Euro 2020: boost for Germany as Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan return to training – in pictures

Germany received some good news on the eve of their Euro 2020 last-16 match against England with Antonio Rudiger and Ilkay Gundogan returning to training.

Chelsea defender Rudiger had missed training on Sunday due to a cold, while Manchester City midfielder Gundogan was sidelined after taking a blow to the head.

Both recovered in time to train at their base in Bavaria before their flight to London for Tuesday's clash at Wembley.

Thomas Muller is expected to replace Leroy Sane, having shaken off a knee injury. Leon Goretzka, who scored the crucial equaliser against Hungary in Germany's final group match, is likely to take over from Gundogan in midfield.

Low's team travel head to Wembley looking to extend England's poor run; it has been more than 50 years since the Three Lions last beat Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

The Germans defeated England on penalties in the semi-finals of both the 1990 World Cup and Euro '96, with current England manager Gareth Southgate missing a crucial spot-kick on the latter occasion.