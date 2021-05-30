Chelsea 2020/21 season ratings: Kai Havertz 7, Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante both 9

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time as a Kai Havertz goal secured a tense 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's final in Porto, shattering Pep Guardiola's dream of lifting the trophy for the third time.
Havertz rounded Ederson to score three minutes before half-time at the Estadio do Dragao and the Chelsea players ran to celebrate with the German.
The German's first-half goal secured the win that vindicated Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sack club great Frank Lampard in January and install Tuchel.
While Tuchel's other two victories over City came in the FA Cup semi-final and the Premier League, Saturday's triumph in Porto was on an entirely different level against a team that was being trumpeted as the best in club football.
Though the Blues lost the FA Cup final to Leicester and finished a massive 19 points behind Premier League champions City, securing a second European Cup undoubtedly makes for a successful season.
Above is a photo gallery of the Chelsea squad and their ratings for 2020/21. To move on to the next image, simply click on the arrows or swipe on your device.
