Manchester City are the crown jewel of City Football Group's global portfolio.

The City Football Group are adding a ninth club to their global portfolio after agreeing to buy Belgian second division club Lommel SK.

It means Manchester City could be given a boost in their bid to discover the next Kevin de Bruyne or Vincent Kompany.

Lommel have a reputation for producing young players and the CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano pointed to the talent in Belgium, with Roberto Martinez’s national team currently top of the Fifa rankings after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Lommel, who have an 8,000-capacity stadium and who finished sixth in the Belgian second flight, will become the third European members of the CFG along with Premier League champions City and Girona FC, who play in the Spanish second division.

Their partner clubs are New York City FC in the United States, Australia’s Melbourne City, Japan’s Yokohama F. Marinos, Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu, Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay and Mumbai City in India.

Soriano said: “Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.”

Kompany became the most successful captain in City’s history during his 11-year stay in Manchester while De Bruyne is likely to win the club’s player of the year award this season.

And Soriano added: “This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent. We were attracted to Lommel’s culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the club to evolve in the months and years ahead.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed is the majority owner of the CFG, though the Chinese conglomerate CMC has a 12 per cent share and the American equity giant Silver Lake a 10 per cent stake.

CFG are acquiring a majority stake from the Lommel not for profit foundation and their chief executive Paul Kerkhofs will chair the club’s new board.

He said: “We are delighted that City Football Group has chosen to acquire Lommel and ensure the future of our club. We are extremely impressed with their philosophy, track record and approach and look forward to working together to take the club forward.”

Lommel mayor Bob Nijs added: “Lommel SK is an incredibly important part of our community. In City Football Group we have an ambitious, stable and reliable partner, which is committed to developing young players and will help the club to grow and succeed in the future. It is excellent news for the club and for the city.”

Iraq negotiating over Iran sanctions impact US sanctions on Iran’s energy industry and exports took effect on Monday, November 5.

Washington issued formal waivers to eight buyers of Iranian oil, allowing them to continue limited imports. Iraq did not receive a waiver.

Iraq’s government is cooperating with the US to contain Iranian influence in the country, and increased Iraqi oil production is helping to make up for Iranian crude that sanctions are blocking from markets, US officials say.

Iraq, the second-biggest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumped last month at a record 4.78 million barrels a day, former Oil Minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said on Oct. 20. Iraq exported 3.83 million barrels a day last month, according to tanker tracking and data from port agents.

Iraq has been working to restore production at its northern Kirkuk oil field. Kirkuk could add 200,000 barrels a day of oil to Iraq’s total output, Hook said.

The country stopped trucking Kirkuk oil to Iran about three weeks ago, in line with U.S. sanctions, according to four people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because they aren’t allowed to speak to media.

Oil exports from Iran, OPEC’s third-largest supplier, have slumped since President Donald Trump announced in May that he’d reimpose sanctions. Iran shipped about 1.76 million barrels a day in October out of 3.42 million in total production, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Benchmark Brent crude fell 47 cents to $72.70 a barrel in London trading at 7:26 a.m. local time. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was 25 cents lower at $62.85 a barrel in New York. WTI held near the lowest level in seven months as concerns of a tightening market eased after the U.S. granted its waivers to buyers of Iranian crude.

